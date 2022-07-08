ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Thousands expected to participate in Women’s March for abortion access

By Nicole Neuman
WIS-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “We won’t go back. Not now, not ever.” That’s the message of this year’s Women’s March in our nation’s capital following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Thousands are anticipated to march Saturday in Washington...

