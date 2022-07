Chef Chintan Pandya’s irresistible lamb chops sing with flavor, benefiting from a two-part marinade: first in malt vinegar and grated green papaya for tenderness, then in spiced yogurt for irresistible flavor and tang. They then get basted with butter once on the grill (lamb chops can be fatty, so expect some flare-up while grilling). Turn them every few minutes to ensure even charring, then sprinkle with the reserved dry spice rub for extra toastiness and texture while they rest. The mango chutney is inspired by a recipe the chef’s mother makes at home, adding sweet tanginess with just a little kick, complementing lamb’s rich flavors well.

