Law ain’t for everyone. And for the 0L reading this who thinks, “Yeah, maybe not for them, but I’m different,” please re-read the first sentence. While I don’t have the data on this, I think that a lot of people start law school assuming that this will be the thing that lets them live the life they’ve deserved for so long. Money, prestige, the ability to use Latin conversationally and be understood — all the stuff they sell you in the brochure. And the truth is, it may very well be. But committing to law schools, like most investments, is best made with a sober mind and information about the windfalls and the downturns.

ECONOMY ・ 5 HOURS AGO