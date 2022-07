You will not have to venture too far off the Ahnapee Trail in Luxemburg to grab a drink, meal, or scoop. The Ahnapee Creamery and Café opened its doors last week, offering breakfast and lunch during the day and scooping out ice cream and pouring drinks in the afternoons. The idea was Ashley Holda’s, who noticed a void in downtown Luxemburg: no coffee shops or ice cream parlors for residents and visitors to enjoy. With previous restaurant experience in her background, Holda transformed the former Boarding Haus Pub into her new space after the building sat vacant for eight years and on the market for three years. She hopes to source her products as locally as possible, with her meat and cheese coming from places just minutes from her front door and the restaurant’s bakery items from a business in Denmark.

LUXEMBURG, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO