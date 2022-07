Sturgeon Bay, Wis. (July 11, 2022) – Calling all bargain shoppers! Sturgeon Bay’s Annual Sail Through the Avenues Sidewalk Sales will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Take advantage of extraordinary deals at unique shops and boutiques during this city-wide event. Customers will find a large variety of high-quality discounted items, such as textiles, artwork, jewelry, garden and household products.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO