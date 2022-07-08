ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Shooting On Cleveland's East Side

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are looking for answers. This morning, a man...

wtam.iheart.com

Comments / 3

 

cleveland19.com

Cleveland man shot dead in Woodland Hills neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said homicide detectives launched an investigation early Sunday after the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Leon Wade, of Cleveland. According to police, Wade was shot several times on East 99th Place in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman killed in single-car crash on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver died early Saturday morning after a single-car crash on Cleveland’s East Side, according to police. The crash took place around 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-480 near Lee Road. Cleveland police identified the driver as a 37-year-old woman; her name was...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

20-year-old man dies after shooting in Tremont, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 20-year-old man died Saturday after being shot in the city’s Tremont neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased as Edward Panza, of Cleveland. According to police, Panza was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

School employee carjacked at Hoban High School, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old man suffered head, neck and back injuries when he was knocked to the ground during a carjacking at Hoban High School Saturday morning, Akron police said. According to police, the victim is a school employee and was at the school loading items into his...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver slams into Akron building, busts window during crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people witnessed a driver crash their vehicle Monday morning into an Akron building, including a 19 News crew. It happened around 6:40 a.m. at University Road and South Main Street, near the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center. Our crew saw the whole thing; they were...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Suspects flee after shots fired inside Gatsby’s Pub in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — At least two glass doors were left shattered with multiple bullet holes inside the building after Akron police say shots were fired early Saturday morning inside Gatsby’s Pub in the 2500 block of Romig Road. Officers were called to the scene around 2 a.m., but...
AKRON, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Remembering the "137 shots" Cleveland police killing of two unarmed Blacks as Akron deals with the Jayland Parker "60 shots" Akron police killing.....By Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, a key organizer of nearly all of the "137 shots" anniversaries

Pictured are "137 shots" unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Malissa Williams and 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Timothy Russell. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio- The "137 shots"...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Akron police chief says 'bounties' have been placed on officers involved in Walker shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan held their first daily press briefing on Monday to update the city on crime and the Jayland Walker investigation. They discussed starting the curfew one hour later, how they have been handling a roving vehicle caravan of protesters in the city, and said that bounties have been placed on the officers involved in the shooting, which is one of the reasons why their names are not being released at this time.
AKRON, OH
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Authentic Mexican Food in Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio, is best known for being the birthplace and home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and people love to visit for various other musical, historical, and artsy attractions. But many people don’t know that there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants throughout the city as well!...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man dead in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio — A 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man are dead following a shooting in Akron's Summit Lake neighborhood late Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. outside a house on the 700 block of Princeton Street. The victims were identified as 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny...
AKRON, OH

