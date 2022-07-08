Shooting On Cleveland's East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said homicide detectives launched an investigation early Sunday after the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Leon Wade, of Cleveland. According to police, Wade was shot several times on East 99th Place in the...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver died early Saturday morning after a single-car crash on Cleveland’s East Side, according to police. The crash took place around 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-480 near Lee Road. Cleveland police identified the driver as a 37-year-old woman; her name was...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man died after being found shot outside a home on the city’s East side Friday morning. According to police, Quemonte Leonard, 28 of Cleveland, was discovered around 9:30 a.m. July 8 in the 3900 block of Wendy Drive. This is in...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 20-year-old man died Saturday after being shot in the city’s Tremont neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased as Edward Panza, of Cleveland. According to police, Panza was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for felonious assault is still on the loose after pistol-whipping a man in Cleveland, and police are trying to identify him. The assault happened on June 21 in the 11000 block of Madison Avenue, according to a department Facebook post. The man attacked...
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old man suffered head, neck and back injuries when he was knocked to the ground during a carjacking at Hoban High School Saturday morning, Akron police said. According to police, the victim is a school employee and was at the school loading items into his...
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people witnessed a driver crash their vehicle Monday morning into an Akron building, including a 19 News crew. It happened around 6:40 a.m. at University Road and South Main Street, near the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center. Our crew saw the whole thing; they were...
AKRON, Ohio — At least two glass doors were left shattered with multiple bullet holes inside the building after Akron police say shots were fired early Saturday morning inside Gatsby’s Pub in the 2500 block of Romig Road. Officers were called to the scene around 2 a.m., but...
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police said officers are looking for a suspect who got away early Sunday after a high-speed chase. A police report said officers spotted the suspect driving recklessly around 2:20 a.m. on Euclid Avenue and Lakeview Road. In the report, the suspect is described...
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Tragedy struck on Independence Day weekend in Seven Hills, where a stabbing incident left two people dead and another in the hospital fighting for survival. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims,” Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said. “This tragedy is...
Just minutes from Downtown Akron were protesters are protesting justice for Jayland Walker a little 4 year old baby lost her life to gun violence.Just minutes from Downtown Akron were protesters are protesting justice for Jayland Walker a little 4 year old baby lost her life to gun violence. Akron,...
Pictured are "137 shots" unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Malissa Williams and 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Timothy Russell. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio- The "137 shots"...
AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan held their first daily press briefing on Monday to update the city on crime and the Jayland Walker investigation. They discussed starting the curfew one hour later, how they have been handling a roving vehicle caravan of protesters in the city, and said that bounties have been placed on the officers involved in the shooting, which is one of the reasons why their names are not being released at this time.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman died in a one-car crash Saturday on Interstate 480, according to police. Shannon Stasiak, 37, of Cleveland died about 2:45 a.m. on the highway near Lee Road in Cleveland, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Stasiak drove a 2009...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2013 tragedy changed several lives. Titiana Portis was named a hero after she saved a 9-year-old boy from the water at the 72nd marina in Euclid. Portis was reunited with the kid whose life she saved nine years later. “I’m glad I was able to...
Cleveland, Ohio, is best known for being the birthplace and home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and people love to visit for various other musical, historical, and artsy attractions. But many people don’t know that there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants throughout the city as well!...
AKRON, Ohio — A 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man are dead following a shooting in Akron's Summit Lake neighborhood late Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. outside a house on the 700 block of Princeton Street. The victims were identified as 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny...
Comments / 3