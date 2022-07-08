ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Pittie Rescued From A Crumbling Abandoned House | The Dodo

Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittie living in a cold, abandoned house sleeps on a...

www.henryherald.com

Missourinet

Cute little two-month old, Astrid the wild ass, is doing great at Saint Louis Zoo (LISTEN)

A female Somali wild ass was born at the Saint Louis Zoo on April 8, 2022. Please give a wild welcome to Astrid! Though only a few weeks old, Astrid is a vibrant part of the herd. She is full of energy, but still keeps close to mom Tukia (pronounced too-KEE-ya). Astrid is the first new foal at the Zoo in three years, and her birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan for this species.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KCTV 5

1 dead, 1 injured after dog attack in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man is dead and another is injured after a dog attack in St. Louis City over the weekend. The attack happened in the 4800 block of San Francisco Ave. between Saturday at 11:30 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 a.m. Officers responded to a call for police help after a 62-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the home. Police said the man suffered from a significant amount of wounds to the body.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

See Incredible Footage of KISS Playing the KSHE Kite Fly in 1974 in St. Louis

It’s not often that we get to see vintage St. Louis concert footage (with matching audio) in such high quality, so this footage from the KSHE Kite Fly is jaw-dropping. The KSHE Kite Fly festivals are a huge part of St. Louis music history. St. Louis’ favorite classic rock station always brings the party and that was never more true than it was on March 29, 1974 when they introduced St. Louis to KISS.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Table Rock Lake Boating Accident Kills Teenage Swimmer

TANEY COUNTY, MO – A 15-year old girl died in a boating accident while swimming at Table Rock Lake on Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol-Water Patrol Division reports the 15-year old girl from O’Fallon, Missouri and a 16-year old boy from Ballwin, Missouri were swimming at Breezy Point on Table Rock Lake around 4:15 pm when they were hit by a pontoon boat operated by 62-year old O’Fallon resident Christopher Johnson. The boat then struck a rock bluff.
BRANSON, MO
KOMU

Missouri angler cited after posting photo of 'stringer full of fish'

FARMINGTON − An angler was cited by the Missouri Department of Conservation after he posted a photo of a "stringer full of fish." An MDC agent cited the angler who was fishing at Hager Lake in Farmington, after the angler kept black bass of "illegal length." He also kept too many of the fish, according to MDC. A photo from the department shows at least eight fish.
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX 2

Beloved chimpanzee at Saint Louis Zoo passes away

ST. LOUIS — A beloved 29-year-old chimpanzee at the Saint Louis Zoo has died, the zoo announced Friday. The chimp named Mlinzi was euthanized after experiencing advanced heart failure. She had received treatments for cardiac disease since 2014, but her condition worsened within the last 48 hours. The zoo...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
My Journal Courier

Adrienne Winters celebrates birthday

Adrienne Grace Winters is celebrating her 11th birthday. She was born July 11, 2011, the daughter of Corey and Kendra Winters of St. Peters, Missouri. She has two brothers, Everett, 13; and Cy, 6. Her grandparents are Steve and Vicke Meyer of Concord and Terry and Jean Anne Winters of Cottleville, Missouri. Her great-grandmother is Irene Bettis of Chapin.
SAINT PETERS, MO
FOX 2

Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri

Story name: Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,109,172 which is 828% higher than the state average of $227,286.
MISSOURI STATE
ksgf.com

Boating Accident Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hurt

(KTTS News) — One teenager is dead, a second hurt after they were hit by a pontoon boat Sunday afternoon on Table Rock Lake. The Highway Patrol says the driver of a pontoon boat hit a group of swimmers, then a rock bluff around Breezy Point near Branson. A...
BRANSON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Karen's Diner, Where Rude Staff Reign, Is Coming Soon to St. Louis

Karens everywhere, beware: St. Louis’ newest pop-up experience isn’t taking any shit. Karen’s Diner opens its doors this September, but that’s where the customer service ends. The waiters at Karen’s Diner are dishing more than just food: They're also delivering terrible customer service, and they aren't...
advantagenews.com

My Just Desserts owner unresponsive following crash in Jamaica

The owner of My Just Desserts in downtown Alton is in a Jamaican hospital, unresponsive after a weekend auto accident. Yvonne Campbell and her family were vacationing and following an event, the taxi was in an accident. She has yet to regain consciousness. Lexi Graves is an employee at My...
ALTON, IL

