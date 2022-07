One person was injured Friday morning after a motorcycle accident on I-85 in Banks County. The accident happened at 8:54 a.m. on Interstate 85 northbound near mile marker 153. The Georgia State Patrol said George S. Johnson, 74, was traveling north on I-85 in the left lane. A tractor-trailer driving in front of Johnson changed lanes into the right lane. A draft on the back side of the tractor-trailer pushed Johnson off the roadway during the lane change.

BANKS COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO