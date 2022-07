If you've been waiting for a good deal on Apple's latest iPad Pro, you're in luck. Amazon dropped the price of the 11-inch space gray model to $699, which is $100 off its usual rate and the best price we've seen. That's how much you'll spend for the base, 128GB model, but you'll find decent sales on those with higher storage capacities, too. The 512GB version is also $100 off and down to $999, while the 1TB model is $250 off and down to $1,250.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO