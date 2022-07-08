ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Kellogg’s and Nickelodeon team up for a nostalgic breakfast cereal

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEgSj_0gZLcCef00

Hey, old school Nickelodeon fans, breakfast is served!

Introducing Apple Jacks Slime Cereal !

That’s right, Kellogg’s has taken the scrumptious apple taste of their classic breakfast treat and run a bunch of slime green “Double Dare” nostalgia all through it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKoVM_0gZLcCef00

Photo credit Kellogg's

You’ll still get those iconic sweetened and toasted orange/green loops with their tangy green apple flavor, but now they’ve added little green flecks that – once the milk is poured – will turn the liquid a wild shade of Nickelodeon Slime green right before your eyes.

“Both known for our bright orange and green colors, Kellogg’s Apple Jacks and Nickelodeon Slime are a perfect pairing,” said Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal.

“Kids and adults alike will recognize the fun and spontaneity of Nickelodeon Slime from many of their favorite Nick shows,” said Priya Mukhedkar, Senior Vice President, Toys and Packaged Goods, Paramount Consumer Products. “We are excited to bring our iconic green Slime to fans in a whole new way with Kellogg’s Apple Jacks Slime.”

If this sounds intriguing and you want to “Figure It Out,” grab up some boxes soon. They’re available nationwide, but only for a limited time starting this month.

LISTEN on the Audacy App Sign up and follow Audacy Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Kellogg, Nickelodeon Launch New Slime Cereal: Check Out What's New

Kellogg Co K, in collaboration with Nickelodeon, has launched Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime cereal. Kids entertainment brand Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount Global PARA. Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime cereal features sweetened, toasted orange and green loops with green apple flavor. Once the milk is added, the new cereal will turn into Nickelodeon Slime green.
RETAIL
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You Should Never Order This ‘Dirty’ Drink At The Fast Food Chain

If you’re pulling up to a fast food restaurant, it’s likely you’re not expecting an especially nutritious meal or the most sanitary environment around. Because, let’s be honest: no one is going to McDonald’s because it’s healthy. However, you probably still have some sort of standards when it comes to what you’re putting into your body, which is why it’s always helpful—and enlightening—to hear about what goes on behind closed doors, straight from the mouths (or keyboards) of employees.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu's Newest Sandwiches Are Surprisingly Different

If you're the type of person who prefers a classic cheeseburger, fries, and a soda when you have a craving for a satisfying fast-food lunch, you're probably a McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report fan. The chain has long cultivated its all-American image to great success, catering to folks...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Cereal#Brand Marketing#Food Drink#Apple Jacks#Kellogg All Family Cereal
12tomatoes.com

McDonald’s Employee How They Really Make Their Scrambled Eggs

When you drive up to McDonald’s to order food from your car, you already realize you aren’t getting food from a five-star restaurant. That doesn’t mean, however, that we don’t expect real food in exchange for our order. We’ve heard a lot about McDonald’s lately, particularly...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Fans Take Their Anger to Twitter

A skeptic might at least consider that Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report Taco Bell took the Mexican Pizza off its menu only so it could bring it back. That's a fairly brilliant public relations move and the chain made the decision to take the fan favorite off the menu during the height of the pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Beyond Mexican Pizza: Taco Bell Drops Another Menu Item

Before the covid pandemic few Americans talked much about the "supply chain." That's because product shortages have been pretty rare and people understand the concept of something selling out more than they understand the vagary of why a retailer or restaurant may not be able to get something in the first place.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

McDonald's Hints at a Popular Menu Item Making a Big Return

Fast-food chains have two big moves they can use to attract media and customer attention. First, they can add a new item -- the more outrageous the better -- and that gets people talking. Use fried chicken as the bun or add more bacon than someone should eat in one meal to a sandwich and you get a lot of people talking.
RESTAURANTS
CNET

Taco Bell's New Menu Items Feature a Huge Cheez-It

A surprise in the form of a giant Cheez-It is gracing Taco Bell's menu. The fast-food chain said Tuesday that it's creating a Cheez-It 16 times as large as the common variety for a tostada and a Crunchwrap Supreme. Before you rush to Taco Bell out of eagerness for this fast-food feat, it's important to note that the two new menu items are available only in Southern California, for less than two weeks.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Best Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Hack, According To An Employee

When Taco Bell brought Mexican Pizza back in early 2022 after discounting it two years earlier, fans of the restaurant reacted in a way the company never could have predicted. The chain known for challenging its customers to "Live Mas" planned to record a musical starring Dolly Parton and Doja Cat to advertise Mexican Pizza's return (per Food and Wine), but the menu item didn't seem to need the star power to sell. According to The Street, Taco Bell was completely unprepared for the amount of people desperate to get their hands on a refried-beans topped tortilla pizza. Mexican Pizza sold out in multiple Taco Bell locations within weeks of its initial return, per USA Today.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Walmart Vs. Whole Foods Comparison That Had TikTok Losing It

Most people place varying levels of priority on certain factors when choosing a grocery store, whether it's cost-effectiveness at the checkout line, freshness, or the overall environment of the store. With these factors in mind, both Walmart and Whole Foods provide quality food items and vast selections at their locations, making the choice of one over the other a difficult one.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy