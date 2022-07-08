DEEL Releases FEPP Levy Year 2 Report for 2020-2021 School Year

DEEL is proud to release the Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise (FEPP) Levy Year 2 Report, covering the 2020-2021 school year!

The 2020-2021 school year marked the second year of implementation for the seven-year FEPP Levy, passed by Seattle voters in November 2018. It also marked the most radical change in education service delivery in Seattle history, as public schools discontinued traditional in-person learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many education services and community-based programs moved to remote or hybrid platforms for much of the 2020-2021 school year.

This new landscape challenged Seattle’s progress toward educational equity and brought a school year fraught with interruptions to learning—from technology obstacles and social-emotional challenges to spiking COVID-19 case counts and the staffing shortages they caused. Communities of color and lower-income families were most likely to be negatively affected by the health and economic impacts of the pandemic and less likely to have reliable internet access or parents working from home helping their children navigate online learning.

Levy-supported school and community partners were able to focus FEPP investments during the 2020-2021 school year on the students and communities that faced the greatest impacts from the pandemic. The FEPP Levy was passed with an emphasis on supporting students in historically underserved groups, including African American/Black, Hispanic and Latino, Native American, Pacific Islander, underserved Asian populations, other students of color, refugee and immigrant, homeless, English language learners, and LGBTQ students, with the desired outcome that they are achieving academically across the preschool to postsecondary continuum.

COVID-19 adaptations to FEPP Levy investment areas during the 2020-2021 school year included:

Seattle Preschool Program classrooms offered families remote, in-person, and hybrid programming options, as well as increased supports and lower tuition levels.

Levy-funded tutors supported K-12 students online, at times joining students in real-time in their remote classrooms.

School-based health services shifted their focus to telehealth options, mental health supports, and COVID-19 vaccine education, access, and administration.

Family support workers provided technology resources, meal distribution, and other basic needs assistance for families most adversely impacted during the pandemic.

College campus tours, including those to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), became accessible to more high schoolers by moving to virtual visits.

Seattle Promise scholars were given flexibility to enroll part-time or defer enrollment during the pandemic.

Here’s a look at FEPP Levy highlights and equity results from the 2020-2021 school year:

The FEPP Levy Year 2 report also celebrates the innovative and dedicated work that school and community partners accomplished under the extraordinary circumstances of the 2020-2021 school year, and includes ten partner spotlights showing how FEPP Levy investments made a difference in the lives of Seattle children and youth during this pandemic year.

Photos by Peter Harris III of ShotzbyStoli

Results for Year 3 of the FEPP Levy, the 2021-2022 school year, are expected in late 2022, and DEEL expects to release the Year 3 report in early 2023.

Additional DEEL reports covering the 2020-2021 school year:

Seattle Preschool Program Process Evaluation Final Report – December 2021

DEEL extends deep appreciation to all FEPP Levy partners who have continued to serve Seattle’s children and youth throughout the most challenging school years likely ever experienced. The work ahead requires continued commitment to address the academic losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic and a renewed effort to close opportunity gaps and build educational equity, and it is that collective commitment that remains our strongest asset.

1st Start Learning Family Home Center

Academy for Creating Excellence (ACE)

Alliance for Education

Aki Kurose Middle School

Innsha Allah Family Childcare (Anaji Aman)

Associated Recreation Council (ARC)

Aster Blossom Child Care (Aster Weldemichael)

Atlantic Street Center*

Bailey Gatzert Elementary

Ballard High School

Beacon Hill International School

Bella’s Creative Learning Center (Bella Richi)

Boys and Girls Club of King County

BRAVE

Catholic Community Services

Causey’s Learning Center

Center for Linguistic and Cultural Democracy

Chief Sealth High School

Child Care Resources

Children’s Home Society

Chinese Information Service Center

Clear Moon Consulting (Brock Grubb)

Cleveland STEM High School

Community Day School Association dba Launch

Community School of West Seattle

Concord Elementary

Country Doctor Community Health Centers

Coyote Central

Creative Kids Learning Center*

Dearborn Park Elementary

Delridge Neighborhood Development Association

Denise Louie Education Center

Denny International Middle School

Dunlap Elementary

East African Community Services

Edmund S. Meany Middle School

El Centro de la Raza

Emerson Elementary

Empowering Youth and Families Outreach

Experimental Education Unit at UW

First Place

Franklin High School

Friends of the Children Seattle

Garfield High School

Hearing, Speech and Deafness Center*

HighScope Foundation

Highland Park Elementary School

Hilltop Children’s Center

Imagine Institute

Ingraham High School

Interagency Academy

International Community Health Services

Kaiser Permanente Washington

Kandelia

Kimball Elementary

King County

Launch

Leschi Elementary*

Lincoln High School

Lowell Elementary

Madison Middle School

Madrona Elementary

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary

Mauric Dolberry/A Line in the Sand Consulting

Meany Middle School

* Included in this report’s partner spotlights