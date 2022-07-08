DEEL Releases FEPP Levy Year 2 Report for 2020-2021 School Year
DEEL is proud to release the Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise (FEPP) Levy Year 2 Report, covering the 2020-2021 school year!
The 2020-2021 school year marked the second year of implementation for the seven-year FEPP Levy, passed by Seattle voters in November 2018. It also marked the most radical change in education service delivery in Seattle history, as public schools discontinued traditional in-person learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many education services and community-based programs moved to remote or hybrid platforms for much of the 2020-2021 school year.
This new landscape challenged Seattle’s progress toward educational equity and brought a school year fraught with interruptions to learning—from technology obstacles and social-emotional challenges to spiking COVID-19 case counts and the staffing shortages they caused. Communities of color and lower-income families were most likely to be negatively affected by the health and economic impacts of the pandemic and less likely to have reliable internet access or parents working from home helping their children navigate online learning.
Levy-supported school and community partners were able to focus FEPP investments during the 2020-2021 school year on the students and communities that faced the greatest impacts from the pandemic. The FEPP Levy was passed with an emphasis on supporting students in historically underserved groups, including African American/Black, Hispanic and Latino, Native American, Pacific Islander, underserved Asian populations, other students of color, refugee and immigrant, homeless, English language learners, and LGBTQ students, with the desired outcome that they are achieving academically across the preschool to postsecondary continuum.
COVID-19 adaptations to FEPP Levy investment areas during the 2020-2021 school year included:
- Seattle Preschool Program classrooms offered families remote, in-person, and hybrid programming options, as well as increased supports and lower tuition levels.
- Levy-funded tutors supported K-12 students online, at times joining students in real-time in their remote classrooms.
- School-based health services shifted their focus to telehealth options, mental health supports, and COVID-19 vaccine education, access, and administration.
- Family support workers provided technology resources, meal distribution, and other basic needs assistance for families most adversely impacted during the pandemic.
- College campus tours, including those to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), became accessible to more high schoolers by moving to virtual visits.
- Seattle Promise scholars were given flexibility to enroll part-time or defer enrollment during the pandemic.
Here’s a look at FEPP Levy highlights and equity results from the 2020-2021 school year:
The FEPP Levy Year 2 report also celebrates the innovative and dedicated work that school and community partners accomplished under the extraordinary circumstances of the 2020-2021 school year, and includes ten partner spotlights showing how FEPP Levy investments made a difference in the lives of Seattle children and youth during this pandemic year.
Results for Year 3 of the FEPP Levy, the 2021-2022 school year, are expected in late 2022, and DEEL expects to release the Year 3 report in early 2023.
Additional DEEL reports covering the 2020-2021 school year:
- Seattle Preschool Program Process Evaluation Final Report – December 2021
DEEL extends deep appreciation to all FEPP Levy partners who have continued to serve Seattle’s children and youth throughout the most challenging school years likely ever experienced. The work ahead requires continued commitment to address the academic losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic and a renewed effort to close opportunity gaps and build educational equity, and it is that collective commitment that remains our strongest asset.
1st Start Learning Family Home Center
Academy for Creating Excellence (ACE)
Alliance for Education
Aki Kurose Middle School
Innsha Allah Family Childcare (Anaji Aman)
Associated Recreation Council (ARC)
Aster Blossom Child Care (Aster Weldemichael)
Atlantic Street Center*
Bailey Gatzert Elementary
Ballard High School
Beacon Hill International School
Bella’s Creative Learning Center (Bella Richi)
Boys and Girls Club of King County
BRAVE
Catholic Community Services
Causey’s Learning Center
Center for Linguistic and Cultural Democracy
Chief Sealth High School
Child Care Resources
Children’s Home Society
Chinese Information Service Center
Clear Moon Consulting (Brock Grubb)
Cleveland STEM High School
Community Day School Association dba Launch
Community School of West Seattle
Concord Elementary
Country Doctor Community Health Centers
Coyote Central
Creative Kids Learning Center*
Dearborn Park Elementary
Delridge Neighborhood Development Association
Denise Louie Education Center
Denny International Middle School
Dunlap Elementary
East African Community Services
Edmund S. Meany Middle School
El Centro de la Raza
Emerson Elementary
Empowering Youth and Families Outreach
Experimental Education Unit at UW
First Place
Franklin High School
Friends of the Children Seattle
Garfield High School
Hearing, Speech and Deafness Center*
HighScope Foundation
Highland Park Elementary School
Hilltop Children’s Center
Imagine Institute
Ingraham High School
Interagency Academy
International Community Health Services
Kaiser Permanente Washington
Kandelia
Kimball Elementary
King County
Launch
Leschi Elementary*
Lincoln High School
Lowell Elementary
Madison Middle School
Madrona Elementary
Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary
Mauric Dolberry/A Line in the Sand Consulting
Meany Middle School
* Included in this report’s partner spotlights
Comments / 0