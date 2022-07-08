Rumble Ponies look to turn things around Friday night

BINGHAMTON, NY – After 3 straight losses to the Portland Sea Dogs, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will look for a bounce back Friday night.

It was a blowout loss on Thursday for the Rumble Ponies, losing 16-1 after allowing 11 first inning runs.

The Rumble Ponies will send Jose Butto to the mound with a 5-5 record and a 4.23 ERA.

While the Sea Dogs will start Jay Groome.

The lefty comes into the game with a 3-4 record and a 3.69 ERA.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.