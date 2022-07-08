ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Rumble Ponies look to turn things around Friday night

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zy0pJ_0gZLc2ue00

BINGHAMTON, NY – After 3 straight losses to the Portland Sea Dogs, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will look for a bounce back Friday night.

It was a blowout loss on Thursday for the Rumble Ponies, losing 16-1 after allowing 11 first inning runs.

The Rumble Ponies will send Jose Butto to the mound with a 5-5 record and a 4.23 ERA.

While the Sea Dogs will start Jay Groome.

The lefty comes into the game with a 3-4 record and a 3.69 ERA.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
City
Portland, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Groome
News Channel 34

NYCBL names All-Stars, to play next week in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Summer collegiate baseball is about at its midpoint, and with that, some leagues have begun to highlight the best and brightest that they have to offer. The New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL) did just that last night, announcing the rosters for their NYCBL East/West Showcase, which included seven Sherrill Silversmiths. […]
CORTLAND, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Clover

July 11th– Meet Clover! Clover is a 1 1/2 year-old spayed female. She is an active dog and very playful with other dogs as well. She is well behaved and obedient for such a young age. If you’re feeling lucky, maybe Clover will be a perfect fit for you. If you’re interested in Clover, you […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumble#The Rumble Ponies
NewsChannel 36

Masters Historic Racing returns to WGI

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Drivers from all over the world came out to Watkins Glen this weekend for the Masters Historic Race Weekend. Festivities part of the 25th Finger Lakes Wine Festival fell in conjunction with racing this Sunday. Roughly 70 cars lined up at Watkins Glen International Sunday morning, part of the historic race weekend. The Masters had 4 race series that took place before the Finger Lakes Wine Festival kicked off in the afternoon. The Masters Historic Grand Prix, the Masters Endurance Legends, the Radical Cup, and Masters Formula Atlantic Plus were used to showcase older historic race cars that graced the Glen as early as the 1960s.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Party at the Park this Saturday

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- Happening Saturday, July 9th, 2022 is the Party in the Park at Horseheads Thorne Street Park. All activities will take place at Thorne Street Park. The pool will open at noon with a live DJ playing music until 3:00 PM. The pool opens at Noon with a DJ playing some music until […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

It’s A Wonderful Place: From Hawaii to Wellsboro

There are so many things to love about life in our small towns here in Tioga and Bradford counties. The people, however, are what truly make this place so wonderful. Come hear their stories of what brought them here, and why they’re proud to call this place home. Some have been here for generations, while others have recently moved to the area. No matter how long they’ve been here, each person has a unique story to tell with a special reason why they love it.
WELLSBORO, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy