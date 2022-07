FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A 26-year-old man is behind bars after he was charged in an attempted robbery and a robbery in the City of Fairfax over the weekend. City of Fairfax police were call to the Sunoco in the 9600 block of Fairfax Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for an attempted robbery. Police learned that a suspect walked into the business, allegedly punched the gas station clerk several times in the head and demanded cash from the register. When he couldn't get the cash, he ran off. Police located the man nearby.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO