Binghamton, NY

Phelps Mansion open house tomorrow

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The historic Phelps Mansion Museum is offering an open house tomorrow, July 9th. The house will be open to the public for free from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Guests will be able to explore the building at their own pace and docents will be available throughout the house to answer any questions.

Membership and volunteer information and light refreshments will be available in the ballroom throughout the event

