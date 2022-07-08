ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

“Why Don’t We” cancels Tulsa concert and tour over legal battle with former management

By Marti Going, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZcTx_0gZLb5b200
Why Don't We 2022 Tour canceled

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa was meant to be the first stop on the already delayed tour of the boy band Why Don’t We, however, fans learned this week their won’t be a Tulsa stop or a tour at all.

Legal battles with the band’s former management had already caused ticket sales to be postponed, then this week fans got the final blow.

The BOK Center took to social media to announce the July 27th concert is canceled.

The band’s statement says in part:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances related to our ongoing legal battle to emancipate ourselves from the production company we signed with when we started our Why Don’t We journey, we regretfully have to cancel our 2022 Good Times Only Tour. All we ever want to do in our careers is make great music and perform for all you lovely people,” continued the statement. “In light of this announcement, Why Don’t We is officially going on hiatus.”

Along with the statement, Why Don’t We shared parts of a cease and desist letter they claim to have received from Signature, which blocks them from accepting a deal “with any promoter or venue for this tour.”

The hiatus announcement comes about a year after a lengthy statement posted to Instagram in September 2021, seemingly accusing former manager, Signature’s David Loeffler, of “mental, emotional and financial abuse”...without explicitly naming him.

Due to the legal battle, ticket sales were originally postponed.

The tour was then rerouted and set to begin July 27 in Tulsa. The BOK Center says ticket refunds will be “automatically processed at the point of purchase.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Masked Singer Live Tour Stops In Tulsa

Many characters from the reality TV show The Masked Singer came to life last night in Tulsa. Tulsa Theater welcomed the tour to town last night. The tour is stopping in 50 cities in 60 days and a different celebrity is invited to sing and dance in each city. That...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma woman’s intricate quilt to be sent to Queen

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman’s recent project will soon be in the presence of royalty. Devida Bushrod was born in Hampshire, England but now lives in Tulsa with her family. Bushrod decided to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by making an intricate quilt of Queen Elizabeth....
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
news9.com

Organizations Set Up Cooling Stations Across Tulsa

There are three cooling stations in Tulsa to help people avoid heat related issues. Downtown shelters at John 3:16 Mission near Easton and Cheyenne and The Salvation Army Center of Hope near Archer and Denver are both open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Tulsa County Emergency...
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Delaware County fatal crash, Tulsa school audit, fundraiser for some special athletes and food trucks swelter in the heat

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – One man is dead in Delaware County following a crash between a utility terrain vehicle and an SUV. The crash occurred Saturday night around 9:30p on US 412 Alternate and South 590 Road. Officials say 19-year-old Lonnie Bridges of Kansas, Oklahoma was killed after failing to yield to the oncoming SUV. 18-year-old Jada Jones was a passenger in the UTV and was treated and released at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

HOLD MY BEER: Tulsa PD searches for beer thief

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a beer thief. Surveillance cameras captured a man running out of a QuikTrip near Highway 412 and Gilcrease Museum Road last week. After running out the front doors with two packs of Bud Light and a smile on his face, police...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

PSO says power is restored in Broken Arrow, midtown Tulsa

UPDATE (7/11; 7:00 p.m.) — PSO reported that power has been restored in Broken Arrow and midtown Tulsa. Public Service of Oklahoma (PSO) reported an outage affecting nearly 2,000 customers in the Broken Arrow area. According to PSO’s Outage Information, 1,900 customers are experiencing outages, and it began Monday...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bok Center#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#The Bok Center#Signature
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Potential Homebuyers Face Obstacles In Hot Housing Market

Tulsa's housing market is hot, and area real estate agents said it's all-consuming. They said it's still a sellers' market. "I think it's the reverse of the Dust Bowl [...] from the 1930s and 1940s when everyone went from Oklahoma to California to find work. And it feels like the reverse is happening. Everyone's leaving that stand and moving back to Oklahoma," said Holly Berry, Keller Williams Advantage.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OUTAGE ALERTS: PSO reports outages in Tulsa, Broken Arrow

Public Service of Oklahoma (PSO) reported an outage affecting nearly 2,000 customers in the Broken Arrow area. According to PSO’s Outage Information, 1,900 customers are experiencing outages, and it began Monday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. The estimated time for power restoration is 7 p.m. Monday. Another outage was recently...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
KRMG

Oklahoma woman awakens on bridge, 60 feet above Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is being evaluated in a Tulsa-area hospital after police said she awoke at around 10 a.m. Sunday in a precarious position. According to KOKI-TV, the woman awoke on the 71st Street Bridge, roughly 60 feet above water that measured only about 2 feet in depth.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Subway to offer free sandwiches July 12

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — To celebrate its new menu items, Subway will be giving away one million free sandwiches nationwide. On July 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the first 50 people at participating Subway locations will receive a free 6-inch Subway Series sub. This is the first...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Collinsville Independence Day festivities rescheduled

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The show will go on! The City of Collinsville said in a Facebook post that their Independence Day Celebration is now scheduled for July 30. The city was forced to postpone the celebration, that was supposed to take place on July 2, because of supply issues. The fireworks vendor cited delays in customs and backlogs throughout the country due to the pandemic, despite that the city said they ordered the fireworks in January.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KTUL

Many Oklahoma schools to teach aviation curriculum in 2022-23

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — More students could be coming out of high school with aviation skills. Next week, Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell will announce new aviation curriculum for high schools within the state. NewsChannel 8 spoke with one in our area that's already ahead of the curve preparing...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Nation expands clothing assistance program, includes college students

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation has expanded its clothing assistance program to include college and career tech students. “Deputy Chief Warner and I heard from parents and students attending college and career tech about the rising costs,” Chief Hoskin said. “Although we cannot guarantee this kind of assistance every year, today’s economic conditions call upon us to do all we can to help more of our citizens.”
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
68K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy