Businesses, new neighborhoods booming in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Business and home developments are booming and if you’ve driven east on I-10, then you’ve definitely noticed all of the new businesses at Eastlake Marketplace and the surrounding neighborhoods.

All that growth is good news for those looking to sell their home and for those looking to have their home built, giving the housing market a better chance.

El Paso is growing tremendously on the far east side and this Saturday Hakes Brothers at Peyton Estates is holding a grand opening for future local buyers.

They’ll be showcasing a 1,473 square foot two story home, as well this one story home, which is a 1,957 base square footage debut design. With three bedrooms, two and a half baths and spacious kitchen overlooking the living room and did I mention a huge closet?

“And even buyers that over the past two years have been cooped up you know in their home, have been seeing the same thing, over the course of the pandemic this kinda allows them to hit that restart button, in a new home, in a new community in such a great location,” Director of Corporate Marketing John Alarcon said.

With Eastlake Marketplace down the street with so many options these are some of the convenient business people look forward to having nearby.

Alarcon highlights what a local buyer is getting when purchasing a new home right next to a shopping center 5 minutes away.

“Why we chose the east side? it’s such an exciting area you know, with the Eastlake Marketplace right up the street, Alamo Drafthouse, all of these businesses are coming over here because they see the potential right? So Amazon coming over here, Starbucks just opening up about a week ago, you know all of these businesses see this potential and obviously working with our developer over here, it’s been a great partnership and we’re so happy to be building with this community.”

Hakes brothers is across the Texas region, from Albuquerque to San Antonio, Las Cruces and of course here in the sun city.

“In El Paso we are currently building on the east side because we are all sold out on the west side. We are building on the west side in the near future, probably the end of the year. That’s what we are anticipating to be building then but right now we have about five activity communities on the eastside of El Paso and Socorro.”

With so many options down the street, these are some of the convenient business people look forward to having nearby. In many of these new areas you can also find public schools that are only about one to four minutes driving distance.

While it is a prime time to buy a new home in the area, Alarcon says businesses are going to keep growing within the next 2 to 5 years, making the economy suitable for residents.

New home shoppers are invited to attend the Hakes Brothers of Peyton Estates grand opening ribbon cutting event from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. at 253 Adamtowne Drive El Paso, Texas 79928.

Attendees will get a tour of the decorated model homes, plus enjoy fun activities including free giveaways and food trucks. For more information about Hakes Brothers at Peyton Estates click here.

