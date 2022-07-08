Angels starting Max Stassi at catcher on Friday evening

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul Goldschmidt is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Goldschmidt is being replaced at first base by Albert Pujols versus Phillies starter Nick Nelson. In 364 plate appearances this season, Goldschmidt has a .340 batting average with a 1.032 OPS, 19 home...
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.6...
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 137 plate appearances this season, Higashioka has a .177 batting average with...
Detroit Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. The Tigers are letting Schoop take a breather for the early game after eight straight starts. Harold Castro is covering second base Monday afternoon while Jeimer Candelario returns to third base and hits fifth. Schoop figures to return to the lineup for the later game of the twin bill.
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is starting in Saturday's contest against the Washington Nationals. d'Arnaud will catch at home after William Contreras was given a breather versus their division competition. In a matchup against left-hander Patrick Corbin, our models project d'Arnaud to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chavis will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Yoshi Tsutsugo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 9.9 FanDuel points on Sunday....
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Braves activated Duvall from the paternity list Monday, but the outfielder remains out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Eddie Rosario is starting in left field again and hitting sixth.
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Torres is being replaced at second base by DJ LeMahieu versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 291 plate appearances this season, Torres has a .268 batting average with an .807 OPS,...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Andrew Knizner is starting at catcher over Romine and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Knizner for 8.2 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a $2,300...
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Kepler is being replaced in right field by Kyle Garlick versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 303 plate appearances this season, Kepler has a .238 batting average with a .741 OPS, 9 home runs,...
San Diego Padres infielder Matthew Batten is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Batten is being replaced at third base by Manny Machado versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. In 7 plate appearances this season, Batten has a .167 batting average with a .452...
New York Mets utility-man J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Davis will handle designated hitting duties after Dominic Smith was benched at home versus Miami's left-hander Braxton Garrett. numberFire's models project Davis to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
The Cleveland Guardians listed Luke Maile as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Maile will get the start at catcher Monday while Austin Hedges catches a breather. Maile is listed eighth in the Guardians' batting order today. Maile has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel for...
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Realmuto is being replaced behind the plate by Garrett Stubbs versus Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson. In 302 plate appearances this season, Realmuto has a .239 batting average with a .684...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wong is being replaced at second base by Luis Urias versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. In 248 plate appearances this season, Wong has a .237 batting average with a .736 OPS, 6 home runs,...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Yastrzemski is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project Yastrzemski for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
The Chicago White Sox listed A.J. Pollock as their starting left fielder for Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Pollock will bat seventh and cover left field in Monday's game while Eloy Jimenez moves to designated hitter, Jose Abreu covers first base, and Andrew Vaughn takes a seat. Pollock has...
The Texas Rangers listed Leody Taveras as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Taveras will bat ninth and handle centerfield in Monday's game while Adolis Garcia moves to right field, Kole Calhoun takes a turn at designated hitter. Mitch Garver will undergo season-ending forearm surgery. Taveras...
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Lopez is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Lopez for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
