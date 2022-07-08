ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yalobusha County, MS

Man indicted for murder of former state lawmaker Ashley Henley

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cn6Ut_0gZLaEUX00
Henley

WATER VALLEY • A former Yalobusha County man has been charged with first degree murder in the June 2021 shooting death of a former state lawmaker.

Billy Brooks, 43, was arrested July 5 by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on a sealed indictment. He was transported to the Yalobusha County Detention Center around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He was arraigned Thursday in Yalobusha County Circuit Court and later released in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

Brooks is accused of killing former state Rep. Ashley Henley, 40, June 13, 2021, as she was cutting grass outside the burned out trailer where her sister-in-law’s body was discovered six months earlier. Brooks was indicted for the arson of the trailer last summer.

The Yalobusha County Grand jury listened to the evidence against Brooks during the February 2022 term. On June 30, they handed down an amended superseding indictment, adding first degree murder to the previous arson charge. The indictment remained sealed until it was served Tuesday afternoon.

The deaths of the women and the arson of the trailer on the backside of Enid Lake drew the attention of the local and regional media.

The body of Kristina Michelle Jones, 33, was discovered Dec. 26, 2020, inside the trailer at 12 Patricia Drive at the Water Valley Boat Landing. Brooks lived across the road from the trailer. The nature of the relationship between the neighbors has not been released by law enforcement.

Henley and her husband, Brandon Henley, believed Jones died as the result of foul play and were critical of Yalobusha County authorities, especially coroner Ronnie Stark and the late Sheriff Mike Fulco, who died of complications from COVID-19 last August.

“My sister was murdered and her body was burned. We know she was dead before the fire and that the fire was arson,” Brandon Henley wrote in an April 6, 2021, Facebook post. “And we didn’t find out any of that information from the Sheriff’s department.”

The Henleys were further upset when the death certificate, issued May 21, 2021, listed the cause of death as “unknown” and the manner of death as “undetermined.”

In the spring of 2021, the family erected a memorial on the Patricia Drive property. The memorial was a 4-by-8-foot sheet of plywood featuring pictures of Jones with the words “I WAS MURDERED” in nearly foot-tall letters.

Brooks was indicted for the arson of the trailer in June 2021. To date, no one has been charged with the death of Jones.

Henley, who lived about 75 miles away in Southaven, had traveled to Yalobusha County June 13, 2021, to do yard work at the Patricia Drive property, which is still owned by the family. She was reportedly running a string trimmer when she was shot a single time in the back of the head.

Yalobusha County deputy sheriffs found her body around 10 p.m. outside the burned out trailer.

Ashley Henley served in Mississippi House from 2016 through 2020. She represented District 40, which includes Horn Lake and Southaven in DeSoto County. In 2019, she lost her bid for a second term by just 14 votes.

Comments / 0

Related
DeSoto Times Today

Suspect charged in murder of former lawmaker Ashley Henley

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of former DeSoto County lawmaker Ashley Henley. Calhoun County authorities on Thursday arrested Billy Brooks and turned him over to authorities in Yalobusha County where he was charged in connection with Henley’s death. Brooks was previously arrested in June 2021...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Vehicle belonging to missing University of Mississippi student found

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police announced the vehicle of a missing University of Mississippi student was located on Monday, July 11. According to investigators, the vehicle belonging to Jimmie Lee, who also goes by Jay Lee, was located at a local towing company after it was removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex […]
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southaven, MS
County
Calhoun County, MS
City
Horn Lake, MS
State
Mississippi State
Yalobusha County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Yalobusha County, MS
Calhoun County, MS
Crime & Safety
Water Valley, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Water Valley, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Car found of missing Ole Miss student, police say

OXFORD, Miss. — A student from Ole Miss has not been heard from for a couple of days. University of Mississippi student Jimmie Lee (AKA: Jay Lee) was last seen at approximately 6:00 AM on Jul. 8 leaving Campus Walk Apartments and wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after standoff at Attala County deer camp

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies arrested a man after a standoff at a deer camp. The incident happened on Sunday, July 10. Investigators said they received a call about an armed intruder who was barricaded inside of the deer camp. After a five hour standoff, Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail requested the […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Child found dead in Vaiden apartment fire; one person in custody

VAIDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The body of a 6-year-old was found inside a burned apartment in Carroll County. The fire happened Saturday afternoon, July 9 at an apartment complex on Court Street in Vaiden. According to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Orlando Pittman was found dead...
VAIDEN, MS
jacksonadvocateonline.com

Following the discovery of the arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant, what’s next?

Squeezed in between news of the celebrations of Juneteenth and Independence Day, it is fortunate that the discovery of the 1955 arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant was not buried. Of course, it would have been very difficult to do that. Even if there had been an attempt to omit the story after the initial news cycle blitz, members of the Emmett Till family and social justice advocates across the country would have refused to let it be ignored.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Brooks
Person
Ashley Henley
Magnolia State Live

Former postal worker sentenced for stabbing Mississippi postmaster with screwdriver

A Southaven woman was sentenced today to five years and three months in prison for assaulting an employee of the United States. According to court documents, Tamekia Scott, 36, a former U.S. Postal employee, forcibly assaulted the Postmaster of the U.S. Post Office in Hernando on July 13, 2021, by stabbing the woman with a screwdriver. The victim was engaged in the official performance of her duties at the time of the attack that resulted in bodily injury.
HERNANDO, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for Benton man arrested after chase

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested on Friday, July 8 by Vicksburg Police Narcotics for a chase that happened in April. Herman Dee Turner, 44, of Benton, was charged with Felony Eluding. Police said the chase happened on Thursday, April 28. Turner appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court. His bond […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WREG

Ex-postal worker sentenced for stabbing postmaster in Hernando

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former U.S. Postal employee was sentenced Friday after she was accused of stabbing her postmaster. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Tamekia Scott of Southaven was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. Scott is accused of stabbing the postmaster...
HERNANDO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime
WJTV 12

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
SARDIS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – Injuries Follow Auto Accident on S 18th St

Oxford, MS (July 10, 2022) – A traffic collision reported in the Oxford area ended in injuries. During the early morning hours on Sunday, the police were notified that a crash took place on South 18th Street that required assistance. According to reports, at around 325 a.m., on July...
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: After reportedly stealing gold chain worth $10,000, Mississippi man arrested 5 months later for stealing chain worth $1,500

A Mississippi man faces felony shoplifting charges after he reportedly stole a gold chain worth more than $1,500. Tupelo Police report that Landon Gage Freeman, 21, of Knight Drive, Saltillo, was charged with felony shoplifting after an employee of a Tupelo department store noticed a white male attempting to shoplift the gold chain.
TUPELO, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Missing elderly Senatobia man found, MBI says

SENATOBIA, Miss — UPDATE: The alert has been canceled. According to the MBI, he has been found. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 78-year-old man who went missing from Senatobia Thursday. They said Ronny Phil Warren, 78, has a medical condition that may impair his...
SENATOBIA, MS
The Grove Report

Tim Elko Bids Farewell to Ole Miss in Emotional Social Media Video

OXFORD, Miss. — Make no mistake: Tim Elko loves the Ole Miss Rebels. The first baseman out of Lutz, Fla., became a folk hero in Oxford last season after tearing his ACL in a midweek game against North Alabama before returning in a designated hitter role before the end of the season. Now, after a year where the Rebels sat at 7-14 in SEC play and made a miraculous run to a national championship, Elko’s time at Ole Miss is complete with a storybook ending.
OXFORD, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
12K+
Followers
239
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy