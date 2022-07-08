ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Monument evacuated after reports of 'weird' odor

By Sonia Dasgupta
WJLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Monument was evacuated Friday after a report of a "weird" odor, National...

wjla.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Amtrak launches new, cost-effective roundtrip between DC and Virginia

WASHINGTON (7News) — Amtrak is increasing its ridership for Virginians with new daily roundtrip routes between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke, Virginia. The growth of the passenger rail will allow people in the Commonwealth to travel from Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the nation’s capital. With a 7.8% increase...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

NPS “we are proposing to close the upper portion of Beach Drive NW to motorized vehicles from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day every year”

“The National Park Service has completed the Environmental Assessment for the future management of Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park. To improve recreational opportunities, minimize impacts to natural and historic resources, and address the needs of people who drive and those who use non-motorized transportation, we are proposing to close the upper portion of Beach Drive NW to motorized vehicles from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day every year.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Covid cases plateau in Fairfax County, as new subvariant takes over U.S.

After dropping earlier this summer, Fairfax County’s COVID-19 caseload has essentially leveled off over the past month. With 297 new cases reported today (Monday), the Fairfax Health District is averaging 412 cases per day for the past week, thanks in part to a deluge of 641 cases on Friday (July 8), according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
CBS Baltimore

Officials Investigate Vandalism, Fires At Maryland Churches

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Investigations are underway into several weekend incidents of apparent arson and vandalism at churches in Maryland, authorities said. Montgomery County authorities said the incidents took place at three churches of different denominations a short distance away from each other in Bethesda, TV station WJLA reported. Overnight Sunday, a blaze was apparently set at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish, forcing worshippers to attend mass at an alternate location Sunday morning, news outlets reported. Dozens of firefighters responded to an alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Monument#National Park Service
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County slow to react to Bethesda church attacks

Montgomery County government initially kept quiet about the first two arson and vandalism attacks at Bethesda churches early Saturday, and County leaders have been slow to react to the third yesterday morning. County officials made no public announcement of several fires being set at North Bethesda United Methodist Church, and of the cemetery being vandalized at the Wildwood Baptist Church next door Saturday until late the next morning, about 10 hours after a third attack at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church. Arson and property damage at St. Jane's was significant enough that Sunday Masses had to be relocated to a gymnasium.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

MedSpa Monday: Inside S+P Medspa

Good Morning Washington is kicking off a new Medspa Monday series with the award-winning S+P MedSpa, which was recently voted best medspa *and best plastic surgery practice in DC Magazine for a second year in a row. Dr. Michael Somenek is a board-certified facial plastic surgeon and Dr. Troy Pittman...
WASHINGTON, DC
nypressnews.com

Seven postal workers robbed in D.C. area over two days

A total of seven D.C. area postal workers have been robbed in the past week after another mail carrier was victimized on Thursday. This time it was in Bethesda when an armed suspect robbed a postal worker at gunpoint and stole a master key, according to WRC-TV, NBC’s Washington, D.C. station.
BETHESDA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJLA

Alexandria celebrates 273rd birthday with concert and fireworks

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Thousands gathered in Alexandria Sunday night to watch fireworks, listen to a concert, and celebrate the birthday of both the city and the country. Fireworks lit the night sky as the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra played below. The orchestra gave a free concert at Oronoco Bay Park that ended as the fireworks were set off from barges on the Potomac River.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
foxbaltimore.com

3 Bethesda churches vandalized; 2 churches set on fire, officials say

BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Three neighboring churches on Old Georgetown Road were targeted by vandals and arsonists in Bethesda over the weekend, according to Montgomery County officials. “People are coming in today shocked,” said Patricia Zapor, Director of Media Relations for the Archdiocese of Washington . “There were some...
BETHESDA, MD
travelawaits.com

8 Can’t-Miss Experiences In One Of Washington, D.C.’s Underrated Neighborhoods

Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. On any afternoon, strolling down D.C.’s U Street surrounds you with three distinctive sounds: 14th and U, the rhythm of hard bop and swing; 12th and U, the nostalgia of 1960s and 1970s soul; and 7th and U, the infectious Go-Go sound of the 1990s. All three are part of the bigger story of U Street’s beginnings and where it is today.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Woman stabbed, killed inside of Northeast DC establishment

WASHINGTON - A woman was stabbing inside an establishment in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, officers were notified about a stabbing victim at an area hospital. After arriving at the hospital, police learned the victim was stabbed inside...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Monday Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington, D.C. and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Developer downsizes plans for Innovation Park in Prince William Co.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Six years later, a Maryland developer is proposing a much smaller development near George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Buchanan Partners has substantially...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

More train service to connect local region, downstate

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority and Norfolk Southern Corp. on June 30 announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement, which will permit expanded passenger rail service from Washington to Roanoke and to the New River Valley. The first step in the expansion is the addition of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy