Tips on how to cope in a heatwave, even if the power goes out

With record temperatures expected in northern Utah over the weekend , now's the time to think ahead about the health and safety of family and friends.

Anyone can be in trouble during a heatwave so it's important to learn everything about how to cope and how to help others as well. Here are some basics on how to get through a time of extreme heat, even if the power goes out taking the air conditioning with it.

Older people, especially those over the age of 75, can find themselves most susceptible to danger in a heatwave, according to UK health officials . Also our younger population, like babies, are also at high risk. People with illness and compromised health are also clearly at high risk in extreme heat. Also, those who have to spend time outdoors like those who work outside or those who are experiencing homelessness.

Top tips during a heatwave: