Utah State

Tips on how to cope in a heatwave, even if the power goes out

By Scripps National
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbfat_0gZLZ8Ex00

With record temperatures expected in northern Utah over the weekend , now's the time to think ahead about the health and safety of family and friends.

FOLLOW THE HEAT: Download the FREE Utah Weather Authority app to track dangerous temperatures across Utah

Anyone can be in trouble during a heatwave so it's important to learn everything about how to cope and how to help others as well. Here are some basics on how to get through a time of extreme heat, even if the power goes out taking the air conditioning with it.

Older people, especially those over the age of 75, can find themselves most susceptible to danger in a heatwave, according to UK health officials . Also our younger population, like babies, are also at high risk. People with illness and compromised health are also clearly at high risk in extreme heat. Also, those who have to spend time outdoors like those who work outside or those who are experiencing homelessness.

Top tips during a heatwave:

  • Be sure to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and be sure to stock up on fresh water if possible before the heatwave
  • Keep curtains closed and try and stay indoors whenever possible or out of the sun, especially between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m
  • Avoid excessive alcohol or try to avoid alcohol altogether
  • Don't leave any animals or people in a hot car
  • Avoid exercising in the hottest part of the day
  • Be sure to try and bring a bottle of water with you wherever you go
  • It is also advised to try and take a slightly warm shower instead of a cold shower as freezing cold showers shrink your pores
  • It is also advised to turn off unused appliances and computers as not only will this get rid of unwanted heat and energy use, but it will also save money
  • Try and outfit your home with ceiling fans or invest in several fans to prepare for a heatwave, not only might your energy costs come down, but being able to circulate air will always help
  • Try to avoid caffeine, which acts as a diuretic just like alcohol and will deplete valuable hydration from your body
  • Try to avoid large protein-rich meals as this can activate your body's metabolic heat
  • Pay attention to pets. If they are breathing rapidly or drooling excessively or vomiting with a dazed look get them into a cool area as fast as possible or to a vet

