ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers to honor 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, hanging custom jersey in dugout

By Indiana Schilz
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQQWD_0gZLY0DM00
A jersey honoring 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was paralyzed from the waist down during a July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, is seen in the Milwaukee Brewers… Read More

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – In wake of the Highland Park 4th of July Parade Shooting, the Milwaukee Brewers will hang a #22 jersey with the last name “Roberts” on the back, in honor of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was paralyzed from the waist down after being struck by a bullet.

The Milwaukee Brewers will also be giving Cooper and his brother Luke, who suffered minor injuries, an authentic City Connect jersey signed by the entire organization.

Cooper, his mother, and his brother were all shot on Monday during the parade in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.

The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a series at American Family Field beginning on Friday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Family, friends remember Summerfest's Bo Black

MILWAUKEE — Loved ones remembered the woman who helped develop Summerfest into one of Milwaukee's biggest attractions. Elizabeth "Bo" Black was synonymous with the Big Gig. She ran Summerfest for 19 years. One of the people at the memorial Mass on Saturday was retired WISN 12 News anchor Kathy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
QSR magazine

Captain D’s Opens Latest Franchise Store in Milwaukee

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Located at 7320 Good Hope Road, the new restaurant emphasizes Captain D’s accelerated franchise development plans for the Midwest as the brand is set to open multiple locations across the region in the coming years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee El Rey shootout, 2 killed

A man and two security guards exchanged gunfire at El Rey in Milwaukee Saturday morning. One security guard was killed, identified by family as Anthony Nolden. Family identified the other man killed as Luis Lorenzo. They said he had no reason to steal and was profiled for wearing a mask and having a backpack.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

Family remembers security guard killed in triple shooting outside of El Rey

MILWAUKEE — Family members are speaking out after a security guard was killed while on the job. His family identified him as 59-year-old Anthony 'Tony' Nolden. "My uncle loved working down here. He loved everything about this neighborhood. He was a superhero, he was our superhero when we were a kid and now we are grown adults and he is still our superhero," said nephew, Emmanuel Nolden.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor 8#Highland Park#Jersey#The Milwaukee Brewers#American Family Field
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers Hill death investigation, St. Francis man found

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating after a St. Francis man, 31, was found dead Sunday, July 10 near Holton and Commerce. Investigators responded around noon. The cause of death is under investigation, but police said the man's death does not appear suspicious.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WDIO-TV

2 killed in shootout at Milwaukee grocery store

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings took place Saturday morning at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It’s one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store.
MILWAUKEE, WI
adventuremomblog.com

Family Fun at Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Caledonia, WI

We enjoyed a wonderful stay at Jellystone Park Camp Resort Caledonia in Wisconsin. Our family enjoyed the perfect mix of outdoor activities and relaxation. You’ll find plenty of things to do at Jellystone Park Camp Resort for families ranging from toddlers to teens. Thanks again to GoRving and Jellystone...
CALEDONIA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
UpNorthLive.com

At least 2 people fatally shot near grocery store in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men were fatally shot and a woman was injured near a grocery store in Wisconsin on Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Milwaukee Police Department said they responded to the 900 block of S. Cesar Chavez Drive shortly after 10:20 a.m. EDT. During an altercation,...
CBS 58

Woman shot Saturday night near 19th Place and Glendale Avenue

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say that a non-fatal shooting took place near 19th Pl. and Glendale Ave. at around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. The victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman, was was taken to a local hospital and she is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

String of summer concerts canceled, postponed in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- The Shawn Mendes concert in Milwaukee is just one of several that have been canceled in Wisconsin this summer. Justin Bieber was supposed to perform at this year's Summerfest but it was postponed due to an illness. Carlos Santana was supposed to play in Milwaukee Sunday night but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, great aunt charged

MILWAUKEE - A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy's great aunt is charged with child neglect after he was shot and wounded Saturday, July 2. Prosecutors say Shelly Baublit, 42, left her loaded gun unsecured in her purse around children – and it was her 6-year-old son who pulled the trigger. The...
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
979
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy