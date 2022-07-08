Brewers to honor 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, hanging custom jersey in dugout

A jersey honoring 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was paralyzed from the waist down during a July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, is seen in the Milwaukee Brewers… Read More

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – In wake of the Highland Park 4th of July Parade Shooting, the Milwaukee Brewers will hang a #22 jersey with the last name “Roberts” on the back, in honor of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was paralyzed from the waist down after being struck by a bullet.

The Milwaukee Brewers will also be giving Cooper and his brother Luke, who suffered minor injuries, an authentic City Connect jersey signed by the entire organization.

Cooper, his mother, and his brother were all shot on Monday during the parade in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.

The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for a series at American Family Field beginning on Friday night.