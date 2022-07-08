Skyline Music series returns to Kadish Park in Milwaukee on July 12

Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA

MILWAUKEE — The Skyline Music series will kick off at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park on Tuesday, July 12.

The free event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the Kal Bergendahl Project's jazz-funk music. The series runs through Aug. 23 and each concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.

Every Tuesday evening you can enjoy not only music, but also food vendors and free art and children's activities.

The lineup for this summer includes:

· July 12 – The Kal Bergendahl Project

· July 19 – Funk Summit Bass Team

· July 26 – Extra Crispy Brass Band

· Aug. 2 – Betsy Ade & The Well Known Strangers

· Aug. 9 – Urban Empress & The Urbanites

· Aug. 16 – Screamin’ Cucumbers

· Aug. 23 – De La Buena

Kadish Park is located south of North Ave. between the Kilbourn Park Reservoir and Commerce St.

For more information on the Skyline music series, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip