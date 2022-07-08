ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Skyline Music series returns to Kadish Park in Milwaukee on July 12

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fca1h_0gZLXrVT00
Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA

MILWAUKEE — The Skyline Music series will kick off at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park on Tuesday, July 12.

The free event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the Kal Bergendahl Project's jazz-funk music. The series runs through Aug. 23 and each concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.

Every Tuesday evening you can enjoy not only music, but also food vendors and free art and children's activities.

The lineup for this summer includes:

· July 12 – The Kal Bergendahl Project

· July 19 – Funk Summit Bass Team

· July 26 – Extra Crispy Brass Band

· Aug. 2 – Betsy Ade & The Well Known Strangers

· Aug. 9 – Urban Empress & The Urbanites

· Aug. 16 – Screamin’ Cucumbers

· Aug. 23 – De La Buena

Kadish Park is located south of North Ave. between the Kilbourn Park Reservoir and Commerce St.

For more information on the Skyline music series, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMJ4 News

Bloody Mary Festival returns to Fiserv Forum Plaza on Aug. 20

MILWAUKEE — The third annual Bloody Mary Festival will take place at the Fiserv Forum Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 20. The festival brings together a variety of Bloody Mary mixes from all over Wisconsin. Those who attend will be able to taste them all before voting for their favorite for the "People's Choice Award" which will crown the best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

String of summer concerts canceled, postponed in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- The Shawn Mendes concert in Milwaukee is just one of several that have been canceled in Wisconsin this summer. Justin Bieber was supposed to perform at this year's Summerfest but it was postponed due to an illness. Carlos Santana was supposed to play in Milwaukee Sunday night but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

Summerfest wraps up, reactions mixed over the format

MILWAUKEE — The Summerfest party wrapped over the weekend following another run without its usual 11-day schedule. The shows went on despite some performers canceling due to COVID-19 and other health issues. "It was really fun. The energy was really good," Julia Spilling said after attending the festival on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
TMJ4 News

Milwaukee's beer history to be highlighted in new permanent exhibit at Milwaukee County Historical Society

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Historical Society announced Monday its latest exhibit will detail the history of brewing in Milwaukee. "Brew City: The Story of Milwaukee Beer presented by Miller Brewing Company" is the Society's first permanent exhibition in over a decade and will open in late July. Visitors will be able to explore how beer is central to the city's identity and culture. The exhibit will be across the Society's entire first-floor exhibit spaces.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Nonprofit Dance Academy launches GoFundMe

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- A nonprofit dance academy in Racine needs your help to make a dream come true. The Sweatshop Movement has from 70-150 members at any given time. In March of 2020, just five days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down, their dancers placed for the first time ever at a large National Hip Hop Dance Competition series called “Monster’s Dance” at their Chicago Event.
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funk Music#Skyline#Art#Brass Band#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Funk Summit Bass Team#De La Buena Kadish Park
CBS 58

Milwaukee honors the life and legacy of Elizabeth "Bo" Black

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee-area community gathered today, on July 9, to celebrate the life and legacy of a Summerfest icon. Elizabeth "Bo" Black died on July 2020, but her memorial service was postponed for two years due to COVID. She presided over Summerfest when it started out as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Santana, Shawn Mendes Milwaukee concerts postponed

MILWAUKEE - Musicians Carlos Santana and Shawn Mendes independently on Friday, July 8 announced postponements to their respective concert tours – both impacting performances in Milwaukee in the coming days – due to health concerns. Santana postponed the next six stops on his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Frida Fest is back; celebrates local artistry

MILWAUKEE - Frida Fest is back! The two-day festival kicks off this weekend on Milwaukee's south side – and promotes local artists. "It’s an event that brings everyone together," said Thaime Nanez. Nanez told FOX6 News, thousands of people checked out the celebration in 2021. It's dedicated to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Latin Music Day returns to Summerfest

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A longtime tradition returned to Summerfest during the Big Gig's final weekend. Latin Music Day is a celebration of culture and rhythms of Latin America at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard stage with performances from Ecuador Manta, Clave y Afinque, Making Movies and Gilberto Santa Rosa.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
WISN

Loved ones hold memorial fundraiser for Barnacle Bud's server

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends gathered Sunday for a memorial fundraiser for a server at Milwaukee's Barnacle Bud's. Donna Latus suffered a brain aneurysm at the end of June and died this past week. Loved ones gathered Sunday at Gator's Pub to pay their respects and offer support. "Donna...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Hot Shop Glass

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- A wonderful business in Racine has created an entire community-based glass blowing facility. It all happens inside a former stable in the downtown area. Co-owner and Artist Amanda Paffrath joined us in studio to talk about Hot Shop Glass. It's one of the hottest businesses...
RACINE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Don’t Miss This Streetwear Pop-Up From a Beloved Milwaukee Brand

A Downtown retail space bustled with activity on Friday afternoon with customers snapping up items produced by Unfinished Legacy, a streetwear clothing brand that got its start here in Milwaukee. Unfinished Legacy is operating a pop-up store at footwear retailer Trusted Kicks. Brema Brema, a native of Sudan, founded Unfinished...
MILWAUKEE, WI
QSR magazine

Captain D’s Opens Latest Franchise Store in Milwaukee

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Located at 7320 Good Hope Road, the new restaurant emphasizes Captain D’s accelerated franchise development plans for the Midwest as the brand is set to open multiple locations across the region in the coming years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Pet Walk Racine

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- An upcoming event for families and furry friends with provide some outdoor fun!. Pet Walk Racine will be the first time the Wisconsin Humane Society hosts the pet walk in Racine. The event will happen Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Cliffside Park. Your registration fee...
RACINE, WI
TMJ4 News

Waukesha Strong display shines in city's Independence Day fireworks

Waukesha came together on Saturday night for a delayed Independence Day celebration that held significant meaning for the community. The annual fireworks display at Lowell Park featured an all-blue Waukesha Strong segment in remembrance of those lost during last year's Christmas parade. During the holiday parade on November 21, a...
WAUKESHA, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy