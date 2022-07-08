ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

NC judge signs off on agreement over Colonial gasoline spill

By The Associated Press
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a58mV_0gZLXhvR00

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has signed off on a previously announced agreement between state environmental regulators and Colonial Pipeline for a 2020 gasoline spill in a nature reserve that turned out to be larger than the company initially described.

1.4 million gallons and growing: Where things stand with Colonial Pipeline gas leak

Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best approved the consent order Thursday. The order was filed last week in Mecklenburg County court.

Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline must carry out specific remedies related to the spill in the Oehler Nature Preserve and pay nearly $5 million in penalties and investigative costs.

NC Dept. of Environmental Quality files action against Colonial Pipeline for ‘largest gas spill in state’s history’

The spill turned out to be well over 1 million gallons.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntersville, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Business
State
North Carolina State
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
State
Georgia State
Mecklenburg County, NC
Industry
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
eenews.net

Gas instead of coal? EPA tells TVA to look again

EPA said the Tennessee Valley Authority should reconsider an initial decision to replace its largest coal plant with a natural gas one, arguing that there are cheaper and cleaner options to combat climate change. The nation’s largest public power utility is weighing new generation choices as it prepares to close...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline#Colonial Pipeline#Superior Court#Nc Dept#Environmental Quality#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
eenews.net

Biden plan could advance massive Arctic oil project

The Biden administration released an updated analysis of a major Arctic oil and gas project last week that opened the door to approving a scaled-back version of the controversial proposal — a prospect environmentalists slammed as betraying the president’s climate agenda. The Interior Department’s draft supplemental environmental impact...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Fox 46 Charlotte

Shooting injures 1 at Anderson mall

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon at Anderson Mall. Police said they responded to the shooting around 11:30 a.m. They believe the incident was isolated between known people. A man was taken to the hospital for...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man drowns at Emerald Isle beach

EMERALD ISLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Town of Emerald Isle reported a man drowned at one of its beaches on Wednesday. Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue, Fire, Police, and EMS were dispatched to a call of a drowning in the 4800 block of Ocean Drive. The emergency call came through at 4 p.m. for a 57-year-old […]
The Center Square

Inslee decries ‘dirty gas’ and Supreme Court emissions decision

(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and several Democratic lawmakers lambasted Thursday morning’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court significantly limiting the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate emissions from power plants. In its 6-3 decision in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency,...
Salon

Better late than never: Biden administration unveils new push for offshore wind

Hundreds of wind turbines are viewed along Highway 111 and Interstate 10 on March 7, 2022 near Palm Springs, California. (George Rose/Getty Images) The Biden administration and 11 states on the East Coast are working together to accelerate the construction of offshore wind projects in the United States. For the last two decades, the U.S. has been lagging far behind Europe and Asia — in no small part because of opposition from the fossil fuel industry. Now, with a push from the federal and state level and growing investment from the private sector, the country may finally begin to close the gap.
DELAWARE STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy