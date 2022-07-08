ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Police: Bomb threat in Dayton ‘appears to be a hoax’

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9YUU_0gZLXf9z00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are working to learn who placed a call about a bomb threat in Dayton Friday.

The Dayton Police Department (DPD) told 2 NEWS officers were sent to the 1100 block of Edwin C. Moses Boulevard on the report of a bomb found. The caller reported finding a suspicious device in a backpack.

Trotwood police looking for missing 1-year-old boy

Officers arrived on the scene and searched the building but did not find any hazardous devices. DPD said building management chose to evacuate everyone inside the building out of an abundance of caution.

Police said the call appears to be a hoax and investigators are working to determine who placed the call and from where it was placed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Armed man prompts alarm at Family Dollar

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a man entered the Family Dollar at 1130 North Main St. in Dayton. The man showed a gun, prompting one of the occupants of the store to set off a silent alarm.  The man then fled on foot in an unknown direction.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Xenia man charged after brief standoff

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have a suspect in custody after he engaged officers in a standoff that lasted half an hour. According to the Xenia Police Division, officers responded to East Richard Drive in Xenia around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. The neighbor who called the officers said they got into an argument with the suspect, Joseph Hollon. According to the neighbor, Hollon then brandished a firearm and threatened the neighbor.
XENIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
City
Trotwood, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Trotwood, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Man on the run after ramming Englewood police cruiser

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Englewood Police are seeking a suspect after a man rammed his car into a police cruiser, heavily damaging the vehicle. At 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, an officer was checking on a car parked at the Hampton Inn on Rockridge Road. The car had its headlights on, and the officer believed it to be unoccupied.
ENGLEWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hoax#Bomb Threat#Building Management#Dpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Police help children deal with trauma

DAYTON — Dayton Police is holding a program aimed at helping kids deal with trauma with fun activities. Major Brian Johns of the Dayton Police Department is working to help solve some problems people are dealing with including depression, anxiety, trauma and other health issues. Dayton Police take as...
WDTN

Mail truck involved in Englewood crash; street closed

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in Englewood Monday afternoon. Englewood police dispatch said the crash happened in the 400 block of North Main Street at 4:09 p.m. A person was reportedly trapped inside a vehicle, but has since been freed. It’s...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Second man indicted in death of man found in sleeping bag on nursery property in 2018

DAYTON — A second suspect has been indicted on charges connected to the death of a man who’s body was found in a sleeping bag nearly four years ago. Donovan McDermott, 51, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on one count of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. The grand jury declined to indict McDermott on two additional murder charges and two kidnapping charges.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

2 taken to hospital after Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Miami County. According to Miami County Dispatch, a vehicle and a dump truck crashed near the 5600 block of North Rangeline Road around 4:45 a.m. on Monday. According to crews at the scene,...
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews were called to a shooting in Dayton early Saturday. Around 4:20 a.m., crews were called to the 2000 block of Speice Avenue to reports of a man shot, according to Montgomery County dispatch. Dispatch records did not show that anyone had been taken to the hospital...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Reports: Police investigating shots fired incident in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews are investigating in Dayton early Saturday morning after reports of shots fired. Crews were called to the intersection of Larkspur Drive and Almira Ave around 12:10 a.m. to reports of a possible shooting, according to emergency scanner traffic. When crews arrived on the scene they requested...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Body recovered in river ID’d as missing man

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The body of a male that had been the subject of a multi-day search on the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton has been recovered. Positive identification of the male has been made as the missing person reported to have entered the water near W. Monument Avenue early Friday morning, according to the Dayton Fire Department.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy