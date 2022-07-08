ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constructing Accessible and Inclusive Communities for People with Disabilities

By Hannah Reynolds
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Inclusion means different things for different people,” stated Carleton Montgomery, Executive Director of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance. “[With] the vast demand for accessible nature, [people are looking for] inclusion, not just being out in nature. That might mean a stable trail, being able to paddle…,” continued Montgomery as a panelist at...

The State of New Jersey’s Housing Market: We Need More

New Jersey is facing an acute housing shortage. Nationally, we are millions of housing units short of meeting demand, and the situation is proportionally worse in New Jersey. That was the big-picture message delivered by Debra Tantleff, founding principal of Tantum Real Estate, to kick off the session on The State of Housing in New Jersey at the New Jersey Planning and Redevelopment Conference on June 16, hosted jointly by New Jersey Future and the New Jersey chapter of the American Planning Association. Demand for housing in New Jersey is far exceeding supply, especially middle-income housing. Failure to produce enough housing, both in terms of the types of housing that potential residents are looking for, and in the kinds of places where today’s homebuyers and renters want to live, puts upward pressure on prices and incentivizes people to look elsewhere.
Social Determinants of Health: National and Local Perspectives

Social determinants of health are the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work, and age that shape their health and well-being. In other words, these are the non-medical factors that impact health outcomes. Social determinants of health include traditional planning domains such as transportation, housing, green spaces, and social domains like good schools and access to good jobs.
6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
Former N.J. town used to be known as the ‘caviar capital of the world’

It was New Jersey’s equivalent of a gold rush and a tiny town called Caviar that sprung up along the Delaware River was at the heart of it. In the 1800s, the Delaware River was flush with Atlantic sturgeon—the enormous fish that can weigh up to 800 pounds and has been around since dinosaurs existed. But locally, their eggs, known as roe, were “considered worthless except as bait with which to catch eels and perch or to feed the hogs,” according to an 1899 report on sturgeon fisheries in the Delaware by John Nathan Cobb for the U.S. Fish Commission.
Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
New York and New Jersey Agree To Fund Gateway Hudson Tunnel

New York and New Jersey have agreed to fund costs not covered by the federal government for the Gateway Hudson Tunnel, marking what New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy “a pivotal milestone toward the completion of the most significant transportation project not just in New Jersey, but in the entire United States,” according to an article by Elijah Westbrook for CBS New York.
How do I get a CCW permit in New Jersey?

Since the supreme court ruling which eases the CCW permit in New Jersey, TLS has been inundated with emails inquiring how to go about the process. Local police departments tell TLS they have also been inundated with permit applications. Many local residents who have gun permits are mistakenly under the...
Homes are selling fastest in these 3 NJ counties

New Jersey Realtors is a 6,000+ members-strong trade association that recently put out some interesting stats on how fast homes are selling in New Jersey. And the three counties where properties sell the fastest might surprise you. Conventional wisdom wouldn’t have you think they’d be southern counties. Historically real estate...
Eatontown, NJ apartment fire injures 5 residents, dog

EATONTOWN — At least five people were injured and a dog was badly burned by a fire at a Monmouth County apartment building Monday morning. Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden told New Jersey 101.5 that members of his department's EMS Task Force responded to the fire at the Country Club Apartments off Route 35 in Eatontown around 10 a.m.
