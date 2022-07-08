ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reducing Rain’s Repercussions: Exploring the Potential for Green Infrastructure on Redevelopment Sites

By Andrew Tabas
Green infrastructure (practices like rain gardens, green roofs, and rain barrels that capture stormwater) can brighten towns through more beautiful streetscapes, reduced flooding, improved health of both people and ecosystems, and increased pollinator habitat. During the "From Impervious to Green: Green...

njfuture.org

Warehouse Development: Regional Significance Calls for Regional Perspective

Industries devoted to the movement and storage of goods are a pillar of New Jersey’s economy, providing jobs to nearly one out of every eight employed New Jersey residents. Growth in e-commerce and in the volume of international trade arriving at the country’s second-busiest port, the major facilities of which are located in North Jersey, are creating.
ECONOMY
njfuture.org

The Risk to Our Roofs: Considering and Harnessing the Climate-Housing Nexus

New Jersey faces major challenges with the dual threat of climate change and housing unaffordability. While at face value, these two issues seem to pertain to natural or built environments, respectively, the two are inseparably linked and must be addressed in tandem. At the 2022 Planning and Redevelopment Conference, co-hosted...
ENVIRONMENT
njfuture.org

The State of New Jersey’s Housing Market: We Need More

New Jersey is facing an acute housing shortage. Nationally, we are millions of housing units short of meeting demand, and the situation is proportionally worse in New Jersey. That was the big-picture message delivered by Debra Tantleff, founding principal of Tantum Real Estate, to kick off the session on The State of Housing in New Jersey at the New Jersey Planning and Redevelopment Conference on June 16, hosted jointly by New Jersey Future and the New Jersey chapter of the American Planning Association. Demand for housing in New Jersey is far exceeding supply, especially middle-income housing. Failure to produce enough housing, both in terms of the types of housing that potential residents are looking for, and in the kinds of places where today’s homebuyers and renters want to live, puts upward pressure on prices and incentivizes people to look elsewhere.
REAL ESTATE
njfuture.org

State Agencies Shape Infrastructure Programs to Address 21st Century Challenges

Communities Advised to Prepare Now to Access Funds. With a record state surplus and billions of dollars of federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), New Jersey communities enjoy a rare opportunity to address redevelopment challenges, explained Peter Kasabach, New Jersey Future’s executive director. But a “lack of readiness” will be their biggest obstacle to accessing those funds, asserted New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) Commissioner Shawn LaTourette. He and co-panelists Preethy Thangaraj, policy advisor to Governor Murphy, and Tim Sullivan, CEO of the state’s Economic Development Authority, each described their various approaches to harnessing the new federal funds at the 2022 Planning and Redevelopment Conference plenary session, Addressing Key Redevelopment Challenges and How New Federal Funding Will Help Us Get There.
POLITICS
essexnewsdaily.com

Baraka launches 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program — New Jersey’s largest

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined multiple local and national philanthropic supporters, representatives of the business and university community, and teen program participants on July 6 to launch the 2022 Newark Summer Youth Employment Program. Newark SYEP offers the city’s youth a combination of career exploration, financial...
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City proposes new Affordable Housing amendment

Jersey City is proposing an amendment to the city’s inclusionary zoning ordinance to encourage the creation of more affordable housing by allowing developments that opt into it to build more units. The city has announced that the “overlay” they are introducing would require developments to build affordable housing at...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Green Infrastructure#Rain Gardens#Green Roofs#Rain Barrels
essexnewsdaily.com

Murphy signs historic $50.6 billion state budget

CRANFORD, NJ — New Jersey’s $50.6 billion spending plan, which makes good on Democrats’ promises of affordability and property tax rebates for New Jerseyans, was signed into law on Thursday, June 30, by Gov. Phil Murphy. Standing between the cookbook and medical technology sections of the Cranford...
CBS New York

N.J. accepting pre-applications for rental assistance program

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey's rental assistance program opens its waiting list Monday. The state's Department of Community Affairs is now accepting pre-applications online through July 22. All pre-applications submitted during the open enrollment period will be entered into a database, and then a lottery system will be used to select applicants for the waiting list. Those selected in the lottery will then be eligible to receive the rental assistance vouchers, as they become available. CLICK HERE for more information.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark Public Works Cleans Up Garbage Under Magazine Street Underpass

NEWARK, NJ – After multiple complaints by residents, the Newark Public Works Department finally cleaned up trash that has been accumulating at the underpass of Magazine Street near Rome Street. Complaints to 3rd Precinct Community Service Officers R. Barbosa and A. Hart responded to complaints about the garbage left at the underpass were forwarded to Public Works and the issue was quickly remedied for residents.
NEWARK, NJ
1010WINS

Cash tolls have gone away on the GWB taking a beloved carpool discount with them

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Sunday marked the first day the George Washington Bridge went cashless which also meant the end of another long-standing tradition: carpooling. It’s unclear when carpool pick-ups first started, but many daily commuters traveling into New York City from New Jersey relied on the decades-old, informal practice to save time and money. Normally a $16 fee one-way to get across the bridge, drivers who had a carpool discount plan on their EZ Passes paid only half that, $7.50, but only if they had three or more people in the vehicle.
FORT LEE, NJ
beckersspine.com

Hospital for Special Surgery opens 2nd New Jersey location

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery opened a location in Saddle River, N.J. This is the practice's second location in New Jersey; the first was in Paramus, according to a July 11 news release. Anil Ranawat, MD, will be medical director of the facility. The Saddle River location provides...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
PIX11

George Washington Bridge to begin cashless toll collection

FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) — Attention drivers at the George Washington Bridge: Your cash is no good here. Starting Sunday, drivers looking to cross the Hudson River from New Jersey into New York will go through an electronic tolling system. Drivers without E-ZPass who would otherwise be paying cash...
njfuture.org

Social Determinants of Health: National and Local Perspectives

Social determinants of health are the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work, and age that shape their health and well-being. In other words, these are the non-medical factors that impact health outcomes. Social determinants of health include traditional planning domains such as transportation, housing, green spaces, and social domains like good schools and access to good jobs.
TRENTON, NJ
New York YIMBY

Construction Breaks Ground at 126 East 57th Street in Midtown East, Manhattan

Excavation has begun at 126 East 57th Street, site of a 28-story residential tower on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown East, Manhattan. Designed by ODA Architecture and developed by MRR Development, the 346-foot-tall structure will yield 208,000 square feet with 147 condominium units spread across 170,000 square feet, as well as lower-level commercial space. WSP USA is the engineer, Urban Atelier Group is the construction manager, and Plaza Buildings is the general contractor of the property, which is located at the corner of East 57th Street and Lexington Avenue.
MANHATTAN, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

How do I get a CCW permit in New Jersey?

Since the supreme court ruling which eases the CCW permit in New Jersey, TLS has been inundated with emails inquiring how to go about the process. Local police departments tell TLS they have also been inundated with permit applications. Many local residents who have gun permits are mistakenly under the...
POLITICS

