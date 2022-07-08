ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demonstration Projects: Seeing is Believing—Doing is Achieving

By Patricia Dunkak
Cover picture for the article“Streets make-up up to 80% of every communities’ public space. What if we start to think of streets as places for people, as well as places to move and store cars?” Moderator Laura Torchio of NV5 asked viewers to consider streets as places during the 2022 New Jersey Planning and Redevelopment...

