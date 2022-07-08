ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Gagosian London Presents 'Haunted Realism'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new group show featuring over 30 artists, including Urs Fischer, Ed Ruscha, Jenny Saville and more. Haunted Realism is a new group exhibition at Gagosian featuring the work of more than 30 acclaimed artists, including Meleko Mokgosi, Ed Ruscha, Jenny Saville, and Tatiana Trouvé. The title of the show is...

ARTnews

London’s National Gallery Plans Van Gogh Blowout, Collector Vivian Hewitt Dies at 102, and More: Morning Links for June 23, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A SHORTER LIST. The Smithsonian has narrowed down the possible sites for the forthcoming National Museum of the American Latino and Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the Washington Post reports. From more than two dozen that were originally proposed, four now remain: three are undeveloped parts of the National Mall, and one is the Arts and Industries Building, which was also in the running to house the National Museum of African American History and Culture . (That instead got its own dedicated building designed by David Adjaye, which Greg Tate reviewed for ARTnews in 2017.) Under legislation passed by Congress, the Smithsonian Board of...
ARTnews

Koons ‘Balloon Monkey’ Sells for Ukraine Relief, Yves Klein Overperforms at Christie’s London-Paris Sale

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s staged two back-to-back sales of modern and contemporary art on Tuesday afternoon in London and Paris, bringing in a combined total of $250 million with fees. The 106 lots offered spanned works from young newcomers like Anna Weyant and pieces by long-gone art historical figures like Claude Monet. Some 97 works sold, with one piece by Cy Twombly withdrawn in advance. Twenty-eight lots in the auctions were guaranteed; 24 of them were secured with irrevocable bids. The Paris portion focused namely on European artists. Works by Yves Klein, Pierre Soulages, Jean Paul Riopelle, and...
hypebeast.com

London's OMNI Showcases Collaborative CHITO and Wu Yué Exhibition

“Always Change, Never Change” brings the artists’ worlds together while also celebrating their individuality, as seen on Wu Yué’s BMW E30. Of all of the galleries in London, few cater to the young art collector within us all. This is where OMNI comes in, a new space in the heart of the capital that houses everything from Damian Hirst and KAWS to up-and-coming names and globally-renowned household favorites, while also giving space to artists from around the world in large-scale takeovers. For its latest exhibition, OMNI hands over the keys to CHITO and Wu Yué, who have worked individually and collaboratively on their “Always Change, Never Change” exhibition. For both of the artists, who are from Mexico and Paris-via-China, respectively, this exhibition marks their first times presenting in London and working in a collaborative form.
Vogue Magazine

As She Turns 71, a Look Back at Anjelica Huston’s Best Vintage Beauty Moments

“Serge [Lutens] gave me a bob—a real bob—and cut my bangs right above my eyes, quite low, and I’ve kept the look ever since,” Anjelica Huston told Vogue back in 2020. Her hair has been key to her look from then on. But it’s not just her chic cut that Huston is known for. An Oscar-winning actor (past hits include The Addams Family and The Royal Tenenbaums), as well as a director, producer, and author, the ’70s icon also famously dated Jack Nicholson on and off for 17 years before the couple finally called it quits in 1990.
IndieWire

‘Persuasion’ Review: An Effervescent Dakota Johnson Gives Jane Austen Drama a Cheeky Retelling

Click here to read the full article. Jane Austen knew a thing or two about complicated women and the way they move through the world. The author’s iconic bibliography — from “Pride and Prejudice” and “Emma” to “Sense and Sensibility,” and those are the just the English class curriculum bangers — has always hinged on indelible heroines and their Regency-era attempts to get their lives in order. These stories are both beholden to their time and place and undeniably universal in their concerns and charms. Austen’s books have inspired all manner of adaptations on both stage and screen, from the faithful (Ang...
Louder

The Steve Hillage albums you should definitely own

Guitarist and producer Steve Hillage is a true progressive visionary whose best albums cover a career as 70s prog hero and cult figure on the underground dance scene. When lists are compiled of true guitar heroes, hardly anyone spares a thought for Steve Hillage. And yet in a career that began more than half a century ago he has been one of the most consistently individual guitarists around.
hypebeast.com

Marvel's New Promo Art Offers Clearest Look at 'She-Hulk' Suit Yet

Back in May, Disney+ released the first official trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios series She-Hulk and while it offered fans a glimpse at the new superhero, there was only a very brief shot of her in her actual combat suit. Luckily, the studio has now dropped some promo art for the show, giving us a much clearer look at the Jennifer Walters’ alter ego.
operawire.com

Bayreuth Announces Cast Change for ‘Der fliegende Holländer’

The Bayreuth Festival has announced a cast change for its production of “Der fliegende Holländer.”. The company noted, that “due to the severity of personal problems, John Lundgren, unfortunately, finds himself unable to perform the title role. As a result, he “asked the Festival management to release him from the role.”
NME

EXIT Festival 2022 day two: Nick Cave delivers an unforgettable emotional release

As the sun goes down over the Danube on day two of EXIT 2022, the festival once again springs into life. For such a nocturnal event, the key to maximising your hours is pacing, and this is something that the festival organisers also seem to grasp. The line-up is packed with the crème de la crème of house, techno and EDM artists, but there is an understanding that perhaps something gentler is required to ease the thousands in attendance into their night.
LiveScience

Why does ancient Egypt's distinctive art style make everything look flat?

In 1986, the band "The Bangles" sang about "all the old paintings on the tombs" where the figures they depict are "walking like an Egyptian." Though he was neither an art historian nor an Egyptologist, songwriter Liam Sternberg was referring to one of the most striking features of ancient Egyptian visual art — the depiction of people, animals and objects on a flat, two-dimensional plane. Why did the ancient Egyptians do this? And is ancient Egypt the only culture to create art in this style?
The Guardian

The House of Fortune by Jessie Burton review – bold and thrilling sequel to The Miniaturist

There’s a peculiar austerity to Jessie Burton’s writing. It’s interesting that she should have started her career – with the million-selling The Miniaturist (2014) – in Amsterdam during the last years of the Dutch golden age, when the wealth of the Calvinist Netherlands was matched only by its thrift and industriousness. That atmosphere of severity and opulence seems to have fed through to Burton’s prose at a formal level. Her writing is both removed and dignified, although this coldness is counteracted by an almost obsessive intimacy with the physical world. Objects illuminate the rooms around them; she is brilliant on the way that dress and decoration speak loudly of the personality and aspirations of those who possess them.
The Guardian

The best recent science fiction and fantasy – review roundup

The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Jo Fletcher, £16.99) Inspired by HG Wells’ classic tale, a version set not on an unknown island, but in Yucatán, Mexico, in 1871, after the native Mayan people had refused to work any longer for their European oppressors. This Dr Moreau is dependent on the landowning Izalde family for patronage. But the Izaldes grow impatient as Moreau’s promise to supply them with the ideal new workforce remains unfulfilled, and his daughter Carlota knows that, unless she can seduce the charming Eduardo Izalde into marriage, her family will lose everything. Once again the author of Mexican Gothic demonstrates her genius for genre mashups, combining contemporary political awareness with the appeal of a creepy gothic romance.
hypebeast.com

'Dr. Stone' Releases Season 3 Teaser

After releasing the final official chapter of its manga earlier this year with a special chapter announced for later this year, the popular anime series Dr. Stone has now confirmed the release of Season 3 for April 2023. Titled “Dr. Stone: New World,” season three will see the return of genius teenager Senku as he continues to find a way to revive the rest of humanity, restore civilization, and find the cause of the cataclysmic event that turned all of humanity into stone.
domino

Every Wall in This Roman Apartment Is Covered in Art, From Flea Market Finds to Cubist Paintings

That age-old phrase tells us “home is where the heart is,” but what if your heart is in multiple places at once? In her new book, Nomad at Home: Designing the Home More Traveled (out July 12), interior stylist and creative director Hilary Robertson explores how investing in many houses, not just simply the one where you spend the most time, can lead to a fuller life experience—and a more well-designed primary home. Although, if that’s not in the cards, simply picking up tchotchkes from that small town you’re passing through or pulling a color palette from a scenic view will do. Each chapter explores what happens when a certain kind of nomad designs their home base.
Daily Mail

Risque jokes, sneaky ciggies with Jeremy Clarkson (who admires the 'twinkle in her eye') and a secret love of gnomes: Camilla reveals her innate sense of fun as never before in ITV show - and dresses her Jack Russells for Country Life's 'girls in pearls'

It is a story of childhood vengeance which is yet to be forgotten more than half a century on. As a child, the Duchess of Cornwall, fresh from a row with her younger sister Annabel, stole her teddy bear and buried it under the roses in her grandmother’s garden.
hypebeast.com

Dior Demanding $100,000 USD From Valentino for Hampering Business

Last week, Valentino held its Fall/Winter 2022 couture show to share Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli‘s latest creations for the luxury fashion house. Taking over Rome’s Spanish Steps, the showing drew an audience of celebrities and a sizeable crowd of onlookers. The presentation has now caught some heat for causing a disturbance for the retailers in the neighboring area, most notably a.
