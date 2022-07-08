ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County kicks off summer entertainment

By Submitted Content
thesunpapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurlington County residents can now enjoy a free night of entertainment this summer thanks to the return of the Burlington County Summer Shows and Music in the Park series. The Burlington County Parks Division has a full slate of musicians, comedians, theater troupes and other acts scheduled to perform at the...

thesunpapers.com

Comments / 1

Related
trentondaily.com

New Isles Mural Shows Peace Sign and Hope in Trenton

On Tucker Street, next to the community garden and on the side of the Isles’ building, sits a mural with a peace sign, trees growing around it, and two hands coming together. Wrapping them are the words “Each One Teach One,” and at the bottom in bold letters saying to onlooker, “Increase the Peace, it starts with you.”
TRENTON, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite Rock 96.9

10 Things to Know about Hammonton’s Mt. Carmel Festival

It's that time again...Hammonton's Mt. Carmel Festival is happening daily through Saturday this week. Here are ten things you should know about this great Hammonton tradition... #1: This is the 147th annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival. The festival was started in 1875 by Italian immigrants new to Hammonton...
Cat Country 107.3

Troopers: Two Wanted for Stealing Thousands from Atlantic City, NJ, Casino Patrons

State troopers say they are looking for two people who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from patrons inside casinos in Atlantic City. According to police, at around 1:30 AM on Wednesday, June 15th, the pictured male suspect forcefully took $15,000 cash from a person who was sitting at a slot machine in Resorts Casino Hotel. He fled in a grey Toyota sedan that was being driven by the pictured female suspect.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Burlington County, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Government
State
New York State
City
Westampton, NJ
PhillyBite

Sugar Factory Opening at Towne Place in Cherry Hill NJ

The newest addition to the Garden State Park shopping center is a new American brasserie called Sugar Factory. Known for its rainbow-colored burgers and photo-friendly milkshakes, the restaurant will open in the late fall of 2022 at the former Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar site, which closed in March 2020 due to a COVID-19 curve. The Cherry Hill location will be the second Sugar Factory location in New Jersey, after the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Atlantic City.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Orbison
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Neil Diamond
Brian B. Reyes

Your South Philadelphia door of the day

Guaranteed this person has not had a genuine laugh since roughly 1972. (u/BurnedWitch88) I love that people continue to include the stuff with Pence on it. (u/satisfried) Green new deal Green new deal It's not enacted and what does that even mean by itself? Please register your friends blue to combat this. (u/delco_trash)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Letter to the Editor: Marianne Springer

After attending the Haddonfield Commissioners Meeting, both my husband and I left with an uneasiness, bordering on disgust. A common theme throughout was the lack of transparency within our local government. First, we listened to the Haddonfield Ambulance Association that has been in existence since 1938. This association maintains two...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Theater Company#Juggling#Entertainment#Classic Rock#The Mahoney Brothers#Will Power
Trentonian

Trenton council candidate calls for Vaughn to resign for attacking her disabled son

TRENTON – It’s war in the West Ward. With four months to go before the city municipal races, West Ward candidate Teska Frisby rallied Monday for incumbent Robin Vaughn to resign as councilwoman after claiming the city leader viciously attacked her family as “ugly, ignorant and disabled,” while Frisby picked up election petitions last week at City Hall.
TRENTON, NJ
ABCNY

3 dead in crash on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey Sunday evening. New Jersey State Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. in the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County. The preliminary investigation revealed that...
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Philadelphia’s NBC10 Hires Replacements for Meteorolologists Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz and Krystal Klei

NBC10 just hired two meteorologists to join the Philadelphia, PA-based TV station, following the recent departures of Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz and Krystal Klei. The station announced the hires of Michelle Rotell and Marvin Gomez on Monday. The news was first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. NBC10 confirmed the report in a statement on Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Entrepreneur Opens Boardwalk Clothing Shop

Jake Brown has had a busy couple of years. The 25-year-old Ocean City entrepreneur continues to grow his budding clothing line, WoodLuck, and is featuring new items for the summer. And with the recent opening of a shop at Stainton’s By the Sea on the Ocean City Boardwalk, shoppers are...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NBC Sports

Muhammad Ali's South Jersey home listed for $1.85 million

Did you know Muhammad Ali once owned a lavish house in Cherry Hill, New Jersey?. But Ali's former South Jersey abode was recently re-listed, and if you have a casual $1.85 million on hand you could be living like the greatest boxer of all-time. The six-bedroom, six-bathroom, 6,600-square-foot house isn't...
CHERRY HILL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy