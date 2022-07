The corner of County Road 540-A and Harrell’s Nursery Road could be bulldozed to make way for a hospital. The Polk County Planning Commission was scheduled to hold a rezoning hearing on July 6 that could have determined the fate of plans by Nashville-based HCA Healthcare Inc. to build a hospital on 29 acres at 6015 Harrell’s Nursery Road, a plot currently zoned for homes. The hearing was rescheduled for Thursday at a later date.

