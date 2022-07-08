ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield residents encouraged to review fuel assistance programs

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents are encouraged by Mayor Domenic J. Sarno to check in with their heating fuel and oil providers to review any available fuel assistance programs.

Sarno advises residents to review all options for assistance when purchasing oil and fuel due to the ever-increasing cost of heating fuel and oil.

To help residents avoid fluctuating and significant increases in their heating bills during the winter months, some fuel providers will offer a budget plan that calculates a monthly payment plan.

Furthermore, residents can also check with their heating oil and fuel provider if they offer a capped budget plan, which provides additional protection by providing a fixed fuel price to avoid paying more in the event that fuel costs increase.

Mayor Sarno states, “With the ever increasing costs of heating fuel and oil, it is important for residents, especially our seniors and those of fixed incomes, to review all of their options to help them budget for their heating fuel and oil needs.  Besides fuel assistance programs offered by organizations such as the New England Farm Workers Council and Partners for Community, heating fuel and oil providers sometimes will offer a monthly budget plan to simplify customers heating costs, especially during the winter months, when a significant higher heating and oil bill can adversely impact a household’s ability to pay.  It is also important to check in with your heating fuel and oil provider to see if they offer a capped budget plan that can provide additional cost protection by locking into the seasonal heating fuel and oil cost.  This way if the cost for the heating fuel and oil market should increase, residents will be locked in to the lower price.  These budget plans also provide the security and stability of making a predicable monthly payment to help avoid any balloon payments for heating fuel and oil, especially during the winter months.”

Residents should also check with their heating fuel and oil providers about maintenance programs and services for their heating systems. To avoid equipment breakdowns and heating system failures, it is important to have an effective and efficient home heating system.

The City of Springfield Office of Housing, in conjunction with the New England Farm Workers Council, offers the Heating Emergency Assistance Retrofit Tasks Weatherization Assistance program (HEARTWAP) to income-eligible homeowners and renters.

HEARTWAP provides emergency heating system repairs, pays for annual heating system inspections, or pays for replacing a fuel-burning system if necessary. Household incomes of homeowners who do not exceed 60% of the area median income are eligible for the program.

“Just like how we service our cars it is important to also take preventative measures to service and protect the heating systems in our homes.  To avoid heating system failures it is important for homeowners to do annual heating system tune-ups and take preventative maintenance steps.  These simple efforts will help keep one’s home heating system operating efficiently and help extend the life of the equipment,” Mayor Sarno added.

Fuel assistance for eligible households is offered by the New England Farm Workers Council/Partners for Community first. For more information about the fuel assistance program and to review eligibility click here or call (413)-272-2209.

If approved for the program, the Office of Housing is to coordinate the delivery of this service. If you have already been approved for Fuel Assistance by New England Farm Workers Council and believe you qualify for the HEARTWAP program, the Office of Housing can be contacted at (413) 787-6500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

