ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, MS

Ex-Hernando postal worker sentenced for repeatedly stabbing coworker with screwdriver during fight

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OXFORD, Miss — A Southaven woman was sentenced Friday to five years and three months in prison after she repeatedly stabbed the Hernando postmaster with a screwdriver last July. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of...

www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 5

Brian Etheridge
2d ago

She so sweet. Always helping people. They should let her go. Maybe restrict her to plastic only knives. She a good girl.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Five ransack home for drugs, man shot in both legs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group looking for drugs inside of a home ends in shots fired. Memphis Police said five people kicked in the back door of a North Memphis home on Stonewall Street just before 11 p.m. looking for drugs. Once they were unable to find any, shots were fired. One woman said a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man arrested for recording under woman’s dress

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested a man following an incident at Memphis Family Dollar in 2019. It was a Sunday evening when the victim was in line and noticed a man kneeling behind her. She told police when she turned around, there was a man using a cell phone...
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Former postal worker sentenced for stabbing Mississippi postmaster with screwdriver

A Southaven woman was sentenced today to five years and three months in prison for assaulting an employee of the United States. According to court documents, Tamekia Scott, 36, a former U.S. Postal employee, forcibly assaulted the Postmaster of the U.S. Post Office in Hernando on July 13, 2021, by stabbing the woman with a screwdriver. The victim was engaged in the official performance of her duties at the time of the attack that resulted in bodily injury.
HERNANDO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Southaven, MS
City
Hernando, MS
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hernando, MS
Crime & Safety
Southaven, MS
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man admits to accidentally killing friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police say he shot his friend in the head while playing with a gun. The shooting happened Sunday in the 3300 block of Brockcrest Cove just before 3 p.m. Court documents say he was found by his three friends who tried to perform CPR on him […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Couple wakes up to thief in hotel room

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted by police after they say he stole from a couple in their hotel room Sunday morning. The victim and his family were staying at the Four Points by Sheraton in the 5800 block of Poplar. Officers said when they woke up around 1:30 a.m., they saw a man standing at the foot of the bed.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ex-postal worker sentenced for stabbing postmaster in Hernando

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former U.S. Postal employee was sentenced Friday after she was accused of stabbing her postmaster. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Tamekia Scott of Southaven was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. Scott is accused of stabbing the postmaster...
HERNANDO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Postal Worker#Coworker#Screwdriver#Violent Crime#W Commerce St
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman arrested for drugs, assault after allegedly biting police officer, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car and having drugs in her possession. Abbigail Allison, 25, is charged with 28 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of theft of property, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, manufacture or distribute and one count of resisting official detention of a series of events over the last couple of month.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver shot dead after leaving party in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man has died after officers say he was shot Saturday night around 9:30 while leaving a party. Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of Stevens Avenue and found a vehicle that crashed in a yard. They later identified the driver as 32-year-old Ralph Alexander who was also suffering from gunshot wounds.
COVINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Car found of missing Ole Miss student, police say

OXFORD, Miss. — A student from Ole Miss has not been heard from for a couple of days. University of Mississippi student Jimmie Lee (AKA: Jay Lee) was last seen at approximately 6:00 AM on Jul. 8 leaving Campus Walk Apartments and wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers.
OXFORD, MS
The Associated Press

Man indicted in shooting death of ex Mississippi lawmaker

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man has been indicted on a murder charge a year after a former Mississippi lawmaker was shot to death while she was doing yard work in a rural area where her sister-in-law had died. Republican former state Rep. Ashley Henley, 40, was killed in June 2021 outside the burned-out mobile home where her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found dead in December 2020. Henley and other relatives contended Yalobusha County authorities were doing too little to examine possible criminal charges in Jones’ death. Relatives erected a homemade sign at the site with photos of Jones under the phrase, “I was murdered.” Yalobusha County coroner Ronnie Stark said Henley had been mowing grass at the home site before she was killed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Woman found in stolen car accused of biting police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing jail time after officers said she is responsible for drug possession, car thefts and assault on police. Abbigail Allison, 25, was found passed out in a vehicle on the side of the road Friday with the engine running near Metal Museum and Riverside Drive. When officers ran the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Fatal Covington shooting under investigation

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Covington Police said they are currently working on a shooting homicide that occurred in the 200 block of Stevens Avenue. Those with any tips or information are encouraged to call the central dispatch number at (901) 475-4300.
COVINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

Man indicted after deadly shooting regarding restaurant bill

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — One man was indicted Thursday in a deadly shooting that took place last year at Margaritas restaurant in Millington, according to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office. Thirty-year-old Juston McKnight is being held on a $1 million bond after a grand jury indicted him on a...
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Memphis officer shot, critical in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis Police officer was shot Saturday afternoon, MPD says. It happened in the 5900 block of Hickory Hill Square around 1:45 p.m. while officers were responding to a domestic violence call. According to MPD, officers were trying to detain a male suspect when the suspect fired a shot and struck […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 critical in triple shooting on Elvis Presley Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were shot overnight on Elvis Presley Boulevard. It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2100 block. at Milton Tires in South Memphis. One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. According to the victim’s father, Christopher Robinson, 31, was at a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man dead in Raleigh shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in a Sunday shooting. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Brockcrest Cove. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police also...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy