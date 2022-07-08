ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

Annual Butts Aglow set for Aug. 6

By From Staff Reports
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets are now on sale for the annual Butts Aglow hot air balloon event presented by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce. The event is set for Aug. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Rivers Ranch Inc. Music will be provided by...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

Comments / 0

Related
buckhead.com

2260 Peachtree Road, Unit C1

Take advantage of this rare opportunity to live at The Briary, a beautiful collection of historic buildings on Peachtree Road that dates back to the 1920’s. Many of the residents have lived here for decades because of the unique combination of character and community spirit among the owners (where rentals are restricted). The park-like grounds and community deck are home to weekly get-togethers and casual chats. Other amenities include gated covered parking, and a basement storage space for each home. Condos at The Briary are highly sought after because no one ever wants to leave!
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Yet Another Chicken Chain is Coming to PTC

Yet another chicken chain is coming to town! On the heels of news that Guthrie’s is opening, and with Super Chix having recently opened at the Avenue, Scoville Hot Chicken is now preparing to open at 2100 GA-54 in Peachtree City. The new chicken joint will open in place of Waffle House, which closed in 2020. The new location will be the eighth in the greater metro Atlanta area for the locally based chain.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Tucker asks bikers to avoid roadway

Officials from city of Tucker are asking bicyclists to avoid riding on Chamblee Tucker Road during a construction project that city officials said will make the road safer for pedestrians and drivers turning in and out of their neighborhoods. The construction project—the Chamblee Tucker Road lane diet—will widen Chamblee Tucker...
TUCKER, GA
CBS 46

Free food distribution scheduled Saturday in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - A free food distribution event is scheduled to be held at the United Methodist Church in College Park on Saturday for those in need. Officials tell CBS46 News the City of South Fulton partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to host the event between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butts County, GA
Government
County
Butts County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Jackson, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Homeless residents struggling amid fears of encampment removal

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After being asked to move and find a new area to live in, homeless Atlantans have made a major plea for help from city leaders. Dozens of people without homes have asked police where they should go next after they say they aren’t welcomed at some area shelters.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dessert#The Rivers Ranch Inc#United Bank#Carter Oil Co#Harold S Propane#Westbury Care#Gleampro#Rental Solutions#Awi Inc
suwaneemagazine.com

A Honey of a Cake Maker

Honey Chappell of Simply Sweet Cakes bakes delicious works of art out of her home kitchen in Suwanee. As I sit in what I call my “comfy corner” and flip through the TV to find background noise to write to, I realize that I almost always choose Netflix’s “Nailed It!” If you haven’t watched this show, it’s a baking competition for home bakers who are… not very good. In each episode, the bakers are challenged to recreate edible masterpieces. Most of them end up looking and tasting poorly, but it makes for fantastic entertainment. Simply Sweet Cakes’ Honey Chappell, however, is the opposite of these forlorn bakers. In her home kitchen in Suwanee, Honey whips up cakes that look like actual works of art — and taste even better. If Honey were to star in a baking show, it would look more like “Cake Masters” than “Nailed It!”
SUWANEE, GA
saportareport.com

No Address in Georgia: Not Just Atlanta

Homelessness is a crisis in many Georgia communities: urban, suburban, and rural. Local, state, and federal governments, the philanthropic community, faith-based institutions, community leaders, grassroots citizens and those with lived-experience of housing insecurity are all needed to develop strategies and implement solutions to homelessness. Recently, I had the privilege to...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
point2homes.com

4831 Arrowhead Trail West SW Lilburn, GA 30047

Application fee: $49. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. The most popular nearby apartments are: Wynfield Trace, The Columns at Paxton Lane, Grayson Park Estates and Grove at Stonebrook Apartments and Townhomes. Does 4831 Arrowhead Trail West SW Lilburn, GA 30047 require an application fee?. Yes, 4831...
LILBURN, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: The Varsity ‘considering’ redevelopment of Midtown property

Owners of the Varsity hot dog emporium are weighing development options for their valuable Midtown acreage and have retained the services of Cushman & Wakefield, a prominent real estate firm in Atlanta. According to a statement in the Atlanta Business Chronicle, members of the Gordy family are considering “ways to reinvest and expand our core business to reach more customers.”
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Atlanta (With Takeout And Delivery)

Here’s what one Google reviewer says about Buttermilk Kitchen: “With an ever changing menu based on what’s fresh and available, Buttermilk continues to be my go-to spot and recommendation for brunch in Atlanta. Their homemade Chicken Biscuit with red pepper jam is a keepsake that, if the option is available, is a must try.”
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Monroe: Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia is the county seat of Walton County. Its nestled between Athens and Atlanta in the Alcovy River basin. It offers both the best of both. Monroe’s rich history attracts visitors. Their small-town atmosphere, engaging culture and high tech capabilities are what draws the visitors there. Monroe’s rich history is highlighted by its historic downtown, antebellum homes and venerable government structures.
MONROE, GA
The Center Square

Amtrak wants to make Atlanta a railroad hub

(The Center Square) – Amtrak is looking to make Atlanta a railroad hub again, but the quasi-federal agency can’t say how much it will cost to run new routes across the Peach State and the region. Last year, Amtrak released a $75 billion passenger rail proposal. The plan...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy