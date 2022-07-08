ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

River Falls Post 121 walks off Hudson Post 50 on Military Appreciation Night

Hudson Star-Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChase McQuade sprinted home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the River Falls American Legion Post 121 baseball team a 2-1 victory over Hudson Post 50 on Military Appreciation Night at First National Bank of River Falls Thursday night, July 7. River...

www.hudsonstarobserver.com

Hudson Star-Observer

Dorothy I. Cudd

Dorothy I. Cudd, age 89, of Hudson, WI, passed away on July 6, 2022 at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond. Dorothy was born on November 12, 1932 in Spring Valley, WI to Harris and Inga (Kjelmo) Hovde. Love at first site, at a high school dance, she met her soul mate, Thomas H. Cudd, and the two would be married on March 15, 1952 in River Falls. She graduated from Spring Valley High School, in the class of 1950. She went on to further her education at Long Beach City College in Long Beach, CA. Together, Dorothy and Tom owned and operated the Dairy Queen in Baldwin from 1955-57, a reupholstering business in North Hudson and later opening the Country Squire Furniture Store in downtown Hudson from 1966-86. After that, they continued to sell window coverings and did reupholstering until 1988.
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Marcella S. Brzozowski

Marcella Brzozowski, 99, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Red Cedar Canon Sr. Living in Hudson, WI. Marcella was born to Anna and David Orlowski on February 28, 1923. She grew up in the Milwaukee, WI area. Marcella met and married Stanley Brzozowski on October 14, 1940, in Germantown, Wisconsin. The couple settled down on a farm and were blessed with three children, Paulette, Gary, and Wesley.
HUDSON, WI
redlakenationnews.com

Concern mounts as end nears for Canterbury Park's deal with Mdewakanton Sioux

The photo showed up in Scott Rake's Facebook feed last month, a digital relic of a day 10 years in the past. He and Jeff Hilger, a fellow racehorse owner and breeder, were celebrating a landmark event for their industry: the approval of an agreement that would nearly double purses at Canterbury Park, providing about $70 million in additional funds over the next decade.
SHAKOPEE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Former Connell’s Supper Clubs owner dies

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The former owner of Connell’s Supper Clubs has died. 73-year-old Lynn Allen McDonough died on July 6 surrounded by loved ones, according to Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona. McDonough owned Connell’s Supper Clubs, which are located in Chippewa Falls and Fall Creek,...
ALTOONA, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Ethel M. Jones

Ethel Mary Jones, age 86, of Hudson passed away at home surrounded by her devoted children who lovingly cared for her during a lengthy battle with cancer. Ethel was born on September 8, 1935 in Hudson. She was the daughter of Elon W. and Anna B. (Kukuska) Johnson. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1953 and then worked at Pedro’s Luggage in St. Paul for more than 40 years as an accountant.
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Mary Ann Mitchell

Mary Ann Mitchell, age 95, passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 4th, 2022 at Pine Ridge Gardens in Hudson, Wisconsin. Mary Ann was born on January 20, 1927 in Somerset, Wisconsin to Simeon and Pauline Rivard. On May 20th, 1950, Mary Ann married the love of her life Alphonsus (Al) Mitchell at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset, Wisconsin. The two would have six children; Craig, Tom, Larry, Bob, Don, and Judy.
HUDSON, WI
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Shawn Mendes cancels tour right before Minnesota show

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Shawn Mendes fans in Minnesota will have to wait longer to see the singer in concert. Mendes is postponing the next three weeks of his tour. He made the announced the day before his scheduled performance at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Anyone who had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two Motorcyclists Hurt in Collision With Deer Near Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured Saturday night when their motorcycle collided with a deer near Rew Wing. The State Patrol says 46-year-old Nathan Cram of Waterville was driving the 2003 Harley Davidson with 41-year-old Jennifer Cram of Waterville in the passenger seat when they crashed into a deer on Highway 19. The crash was reported shortly before 8 PM just west of the intersection with Goodhue County Road 6 a couple of miles west of the Red Wing City limits.
RED WING, MN
FOX 21 Online

After near-death experience, boater is on a push to save lives on Minnesota’s lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – After nearly dying on the water, a lifelong boater in Hennepin County is now behind a push to prevent what happened to him from happening to others. Jack Doty had hypothermia back in April after he fell off his boat and spent an hour in the cold water of Lake Minnetonka; a near death experience that the 47-year-old will remember for the rest of his life.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Chef Justin Sutherland shares update after boating accident

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities Chef Justin Sutherland shared an update on Instagram on Sunday following a boating accident on the St. Croix River on July 3. Sutherland shared a photo of his stitched-up face, with the caption: "'The pain means you’re alive. The scars mean you’ve survived.' A ‘few’ more surgeries to go…"
CELEBRITIES
CBS Minnesota

Jack Jablonski shares video of himself eating lunch on his own

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jack Jablonski is finally able to eat lunch on his own.He posted video of the milestone on his Twitter account.He says hard work is paying off, and that he couldn't control his hands like this six months ago.He credits this milestone to the upper-limb stimulation trial for which his foundation is raising money.Jablonski was paralyzed when he was in high school after taking a hit in a hockey game.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crash closes Viking Boulevard in Linwood Township

LINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A traffic stop related to suspected shoplifting led to a crash that killed a woman and a dog in Anoka County on Monday, ultimately closing a stretch of road.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 10:48 a.m. for shoplifting at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch. Police received the license plate and vehicle description of the suspected shoplifters. An officer conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, a 2019 Kia sedan at 11:01 a.m. The suspects - a male driver and a woman passenger - fled westbound on East Viking Boulevard. The Kia...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
viatravelers.com

13 Best Minnesota Distilleries to Visit

Minnesota is packed with fun things to do. Between the shores of Lake Superior, the 10,000 smaller lakes dotting the state, the famous Twin Cities, the Mall of America, the epic winters, and the dozens of other attractions, you won’t find yourself out of ideas in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Cheapest gas in Minnesota as fuel prices continue to fall: list

(FOX 9) - Gas prices in Minnesota are dropping, with some gas stations selling fuel for under $4 a gallon. This comes as the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel has fallen for the third straight week after hitting an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, according to AAA.
MINNESOTA STATE

