River Falls Post 121 walks off Hudson Post 50 on Military Appreciation Night

Dorothy I. Cudd, age 89, of Hudson, WI, passed away on July 6, 2022 at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond. Dorothy was born on November 12, 1932 in Spring Valley, WI to Harris and Inga (Kjelmo) Hovde. Love at first site, at a high school dance, she met her soul mate, Thomas H. Cudd, and the two would be married on March 15, 1952 in River Falls. She graduated from Spring Valley High School, in the class of 1950. She went on to further her education at Long Beach City College in Long Beach, CA. Together, Dorothy and Tom owned and operated the Dairy Queen in Baldwin from 1955-57, a reupholstering business in North Hudson and later opening the Country Squire Furniture Store in downtown Hudson from 1966-86. After that, they continued to sell window coverings and did reupholstering until 1988.

HUDSON, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO