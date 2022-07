A summer exhibition at the Arlington Museum of Art is peeking behind lens of iconic Disney animated movies to reveal how the magic is made. "Disney Art from Private Collections" features about 250 original animation sketches and cels, storyboards, character studies, and concept drawings from Disney animated films including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Fantasia, Beauty and the Beast, The Princess and the Frog, The Lion King, Alice in Wonderland, One Hundred and One Dalmatians, Bambi, The Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Aladdin, and more.

