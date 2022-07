NORFOLK, Va. - A woman died following a triple shooting on Jerome Avenue in January that also left two men dead, the Norfolk Police Department said Monday. According to police, the initial incident happened just before 11 p.m. on January 9, 2022. Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Jerome Avenue for reports of a gunshot victim; when they arrived, they found 28-year-old Keith Winstead dead from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

