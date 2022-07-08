Nominees to be interviewed for 2 open Douglas Co. District Judge positions
By Sarah Motter
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominees will be interviewed at the end of August for two open Douglas County District Judge positions. The Kansas Supreme Court says the 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 to interview nominees to fill two district judge position...
Campaign for Republican Party's nomination for Kansas governor features Attorney General Derek Schmidt and recently arrested Kincaid resident Arlyn Briggs.
The post Kansas GOP governor candidate arrested on felony charge plunged ahead with campaign appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Roe v. Wade is gone. In a landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court overruled nearly 50 years of precedent guaranteeing the right to abortion in the United States. In the wake of that decision, abortion policy will now be determined through the legislative process, mostly at the state level. Indeed, the majority opinion is premised largely on the notion that “the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives.” But legislators keen on restricting abortion access are already showing that they have no interest in truly letting the people decide.
AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County judge has ordered the state to stop child-abuse investigations into two families who are helping their transgender kids access gender-affirming care. State District Judge Amy Clark Meachum wrote the investigations are "gross invasions of privacy" that intrude on parental rights and decision-making. The...
TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen is calling for the top health officials in Reno County to resign or be fired for offering COVID-19 vaccines to young children. In a June email to the county health department, the Hutchinson Republican, one of the most vocal legislators speaking out against the safe and effective vaccines, urged county commissioners to remove Karla Nichols and Karen Hammersmith from their posts should they decline to step down. This comes as some officials in other states are trying to stop the administration of the recently approved shots for children under 5 and as young as 6 months old.
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Phoenix on Monday blocked a 2021 state “personhood” law that gives all legal rights to unborn children and that abortion rights groups said put providers at risk of prosecution for a variety of crimes. U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes said in his written ruling that the groups that sued to block the law are right — it is “anyone’s guess,” as the state acknowledged, what criminal laws abortion providers may be breaking if they perform otherwise-legal abortions. “And that is the problem,” Rayes wrote. “When the punitive and regulatory weight of the entire Arizona code is involved, Plaintiffs should not have to guess at whether their conduct is on the right or the wrong side of the law.” At least four other states have similar “personhood” laws in effect, including Missouri, Kansas, Georgia and Alabama.
