Charli D’Amelio Just Subtly Responded to Rumors She’s Dating Travis Barker’s Son

A sweet moment. After a touching post by Travis Barker, many fans are wondering are Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker dating? Charli might have confirmed the relationship by sending Landon’s father a lovely gift.

Charli and her family—sister Dixie D’Amelio, dad Marc D’Amelio and mom Heidi D’Amelio—sent Travis a bouquet of flowers for his recovery. They also sent a message which Travis posted on his Instagram story on July 8, 2022, “Travis, Kourtney [Kardashian] and family- Sending healing and positive vibes after such a scary situation you all went through!” Travis thanked the D’Amelios in the post. The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to the hospital after experiencing pain in his lower abdomen on June 28, 2022. Travis was diagnosed with pancreatitis after a recent endoscopy. He was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on July 4, 2022, and went on a day trip with his wife Kourtney, and his stepkids, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

On June 27, 2022, People reported that Charli and Landon posted separate Instagram stories with new tattoos that they got from the same tattoo artist @ar.bel. A source told People at the time that the couple is “seeing each other, and it’s early stages.” During Landon’s boohooMAN x Landon Barker launch on June 14, 2022, the TikTok dancer was also seen with him at the party. “It was a big night for Landon,” another source told E! News. “It was important to him that Charli was included.” The source also said the two didn’t want to be perceived as a couple in public. “They were careful not to show too much PDA with so many eyes around.”

Right before his hospitalization, Travis tweeted “God save me.” Travis collaborated with one of his good friends Machine Gun Kelly on his latest album Mainstream Sellout on the track “God Save Me.” Landon performed with Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden in New York City just hours before his dad’s hospitalization. Landon’s sister Alabama posted a TikTok of her holding her father’s hand in the stretcher with a caption saying “Please say a prayer.” The TikTok was deleted shortly afterward. She also posted an Instagram story with text saying similar sentiments, “Please send your prayers 🥺.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians by Kris Jenner

Image: Gallery Books.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

