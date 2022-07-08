ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Charli D’Amelio Just Subtly Responded to Rumors She’s Dating Travis Barker’s Son

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqMxn_0gZLUr2k00

A sweet moment. After a touching post by Travis Barker, many fans are wondering are Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker dating? Charli might have confirmed the relationship by sending Landon’s father a lovely gift.

Charli and her family—sister Dixie D’Amelio, dad Marc D’Amelio and mom Heidi D’Amelio—sent Travis a bouquet of flowers for his recovery. They also sent a message which Travis posted on his Instagram story on July 8, 2022, “Travis, Kourtney [Kardashian] and family- Sending healing and positive vibes after such a scary situation you all went through!” Travis thanked the D’Amelios in the post. The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to the hospital after experiencing pain in his lower abdomen on June 28, 2022. Travis was diagnosed with pancreatitis after a recent endoscopy. He was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on July 4, 2022, and went on a day trip with his wife Kourtney, and his stepkids, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

On June 27, 2022, People reported that Charli and Landon posted separate Instagram stories with new tattoos that they got from the same tattoo artist @ar.bel. A source told People at the time that the couple is “seeing each other, and it’s early stages.” During Landon’s boohooMAN x Landon Barker launch on June 14, 2022, the TikTok dancer was also seen with him at the party. “It was a big night for Landon,” another source told E! News. “It was important to him that Charli was included.” The source also said the two didn’t want to be perceived as a couple in public. “They were careful not to show too much PDA with so many eyes around.”

Right before his hospitalization, Travis tweeted “God save me.” Travis collaborated with one of his good friends Machine Gun Kelly on his latest album Mainstream Sellout on the track “God Save Me.” Landon performed with Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden in New York City just hours before his dad’s hospitalization. Landon’s sister Alabama posted a TikTok of her holding her father’s hand in the stretcher with a caption saying “Please say a prayer.” The TikTok was deleted shortly afterward. She also posted an Instagram story with text saying similar sentiments, “Please send your prayers 🥺.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians by Kris Jenner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3hm3_0gZLUr2k00
Image: Gallery Books.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Comments / 3

Related
StyleCaster

Charli D’Amelio & Travis Barker’s Son Are Reportedly Dating After They Got Tattoos Together

Click here to read the full article. TikTok royalty. Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker are reportedly dating! The two social media stars got tattoos from the same tattoo artist at the same time and multiple sources have confirmed that the TikTok star and Travis Barker’s son are seeing each other. On June 27, 2022, People reported that Charli and Landon posted separate Instagram stories with their new ink. They both tagged tattoo artist @ar.bel. A source told People that the couple are “seeing each other, and it’s early stages.” During Landon’s boohooMAN x Landon Barker launch on June 14, 2022, the...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Zendaya Just Addressed Rumors She’s Pregnant With Tom’s Baby—Here’s What She Said

Click here to read the full article. Calling her out! Zendaya addresses the pregnancy rumors about her having Tom Holland’s baby. The Dune star took to Instagram to clear the air that none of the posts were real. On June 15, 2022, Zendaya posted a TikTok of a fake pregnancy post made by a fan trying to impersonate her. The fake post included a sonogram of a baby as well as a caption that said “I love you. Halfway there,” and a fake comment made by Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Marisa Tomei. The TikTok is part of a trend called...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Britney Just Told Her Brother to ‘Go ‘F—k’ Himself After Confirming He Was ‘Never’ Invited to Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. A hard hit. Britney Spears called out Bryan Spears after reports emerged of him being invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari. The “Baby…One More Time” singer took to Instagram to clear up rumors and diss her brother in the process. The pop star wrote on her Instagram on June 14, 2022, “You were never invited to my wedding. Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???” During her conservatorship, she claimed that Bryan would not let her drink alcohol. She...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them. According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.” On...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
epicstream.com

Justin Bieber Heartbreak: Paralyzed Husband Of Hailey Baldwin May Not Sing Again? Selena Gomez's Ex Reportedly Fears Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Would End His Career

Justin Bieber shocked the world when he announced, earlier this month, that he taking a break from performing because he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face. In a clip posted on his verified Instagram account, the husband of Hailey Baldwin explained he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left the “Yummy” singer unable to move half of his face and unable to take the stage.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Lamar Odom Majorly Shades Khloé Kardashian, Compares Ex-Wife To 'More Skillful' Ex Taraji P. Henson

Shots fired! Lamar Odom didn't hold back when comparing ex-wife Khloé Kardashian to one of his other exes.Not mincing words when candidly talking about his former romances with The Kardashians star and Taraji P. Henson, whom the former Lakers player dumped to date the reality star, Odom revealed he would like to get back together with the actress if he had to pick between the two.“Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love," Odom told Page Six. "Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Nicole Brown Simpson
Person
Landon Barker
Person
Charli D'amelio
HollywoodLife

Devin Booker ‘Likes’ Kendall Jenner’s Stripped-Down Photo After Split

Either Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are having second thoughts about ending their two-year relationship, or all is well between these former lovers. Devin, 25, didn’t let the breakup stop him from clicking the heart button on Kendall’s June 26 Instagram gallery, the one that featured her sunbathing in nothing but a baseball cap. Kendall, 26, returned the favor. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kendall had also “liked” Devin’s June 26 post of him having a “day @ the park” at JaVale McGee’s annual JUGLIFE charity softball game.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Angelina Jolie Banned Brad Pitt’s Parents From Seeing Their Grandchildren, Source Claims

Angelina Jolie allegedly put her put down and banned Brad Pitt and his parents from seeing her children. An unnamed source told National Enquirer that Jolie has all the cards when it comes to her and Pitt’s kids. After all, she has primary custody of all five of them. Her eldest son, Maddox is already an adult and he already decided on his own not to have a relationship with his dad.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Tiktok
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Appears To Give Kylie Jenner Side-Eye In Front of Travis Scott: Pics

Tristan Thompson, 31, was captured looking over at Kylie Jenner, 24, during a recent Kardashian event. The former boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, 37, gave the makeup mogul some serious side eye while standing beside her and in back of her beau Travis Scott, 31, in new photos taken outside at the Father’s Day gathering. She didn’t seem to notice as she stared straight ahead but it definitely made for some good snapshots!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner For ‘Throwing That A## Down’ In Rare Post

Travis Scott, 31, showed love for the mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, 24, on Father’s Day! The rapper, who doesn’t post about his personal life often, posted a photo of the makeup mogul from the back as she cooked at a stovetop in a white tank top and tie-dye jeans. Some of her long hair was pulled back into a clip and she held a plate in one hand as she used a cooking tool over a skillet in the other.
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Photo, Enjoy Romantic Night Out

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

57K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy