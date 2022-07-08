ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Orangeburg by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-08 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Aiken;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Colleton The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Beaufort County in southeastern South Carolina Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 528 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bears Bluff, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Edisto Beach, Johns Island, Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, Meggett, Rockville, Bennetts Point, Edisto Island and Bears Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Parts of the Lowcountry under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for two Lowcountry counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory includes Charleston and Colleton counties. It will be active till 6:30 p.m. “Locations impacted include Edisto Beach, Johns Island, Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, Meggett, Rockville, Bennetts Point, Edisto...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lights out, roads flooded in Summerville as storms roll through

UPDATE: Summerville PD said Dolphin Drive has reopened. —SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville said multiple lights are out in the Bacons Bridge Road and Old Trolley Road areas Saturday as storms move through parts of the Lowcountry. Flooding is being reported on Old Trolley Road near the Ye Ole Fashioned and Bacons Bridge […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Man struck by train in Calhoun County identified

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died late Friday evening after being struck by a train. Coroner Donnie Porth confirmed that 38-year-old Matthew Shannon of St. Matthews was found dead after his agency and others were called out to the Fort Motte area of the county around 6:22 p.m.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

WATCH: Railway workers injured in Columbia train derailment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A train derailment sent two people to the hospital in Columbia Monday. A representative from Norfolk Southern said three locomotives and three cars derailed Monday morning. The train was traveling from Atlanta to Charleston. The Columbia Fire Department said the crash happened Monday morning at around...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Another earthquake reported near the town of Elgin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the United States Geological Survey another earthquake has been reported near Elgin. This is one of many recent strings of earthquakes in the area. The United States Geological Survey measured the earthquake as a 1.4 magnitude. The earthquake was reported on July 8 around...
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

SC Coroner identifies man killed in Sumter County house fire

Sumter COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Coroner has identified 75-year-old Kenneth Atkinson as the victim who died in a house fire. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / SC Coroner identifies man fatally shot at his Sumter County home. Coroner Robbie Baker says a house fire was reported around...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Co. coroner identifies man dead in fatal fire

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified Kenneth Atkinson, 75, of Dew Street, Sumter as the victim of a house fire. According to officials, the house fire took place around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Coroner Robert M. Baker says the family...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Cooler today with periods of rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - [8:42 AM] Michelle McLeod Temperatures will be around 10 degrees cooler today than yesterday. It’s a quiet start today with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. Highs today climb into the low 80s which is 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We’ll see periods...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Coroner identifies early morning shooting victim in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting at the New Friarsgate Subdivision on Sunday. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Ryan Shull, 21, of West Columbia, was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Shawn Bay Road. According...
wach.com

One dead in three-vehicle collision in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A passenger died in a three-vehicle collision that happened on I-20 westbound early Saturday morning. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / SC police investigating Lexington County apartment complex homicide. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the collision happened around 4:29 a.m. on July 9 at I-20...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter man dies in Sunday house fire

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that happened on Sunday afternoon and left one man dead. Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker said the fire happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Dew Street which is located just outside the city limits of Sumter.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

SC Coroner identifies man fatally shot at his Sumter County home

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Coroner has identified 81-year-old Stephen Edward Collins as the victim of a fatal shooting. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / SC Coroner identifies man killed in shooting incident at Irmo housing subdivision. Coroner Robbie Baker said Collins was pronounced dead on July...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina earthquake swarm continues with rumble near school

ELGIN, S.C. — A state agency is reporting yet another earthquake in the Elgin area that happened on Friday morning. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) reported in a tweet that a 1.6 magnitude earthquake happened in an area near Doby's Mill Elementary School in Kershaw County around 6 a.m.
ELGIN, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

DDSN Honors Lynette Mills as Employee of the Year

(Sponsored Content) Columbia, South Carolina --- The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Direct Support Professional Lynette Mills as the Autism Residential Operations Employee of the Year. Mills has worked for the agency for ten years and serves as Certified Medical Technician at the Aintree Community Training Home.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Passenger killed following crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Aiken County. Troopers say the incident happened at approximately 4:29 a.m. on I 20 westbound near the six-mile marker, about two miles east of North Augusta. It incident involved three vehicles. The victim was...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

ON THE ROAD: Healing water brings locals and visitors to sacred land near Blackville

BLACKVILLE, SC (WOLO) — On long road trips and hot days, it’s good to drink a lot of water. Just over the Orangeburg County line in Blackville is free water. “I’m from Brooklyn, New York. I’m all the way out here visiting my mom and sister. They’re from Greenville, South Carolina,” said visitor Chavonia Pratt.

