Atlanta Hawks Sign Veteran Center In Free Agency

By Brett Siegel
 3 days ago
Already making a big splash this offseason by trading for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, the Atlanta Hawks are looking to fill out the rest of their roster in free agency.

On Friday, they continued to add depth, this time in the frontcourt by agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran center Frank Kaminsky, first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kaminsky, 29, was initially drafted 9th overall in 2015 by the Charlotte Hornets after being the a consensus All-American and being the National College Player of the Year at Wisconsin. During his time in college, the now seven-year NBA veteran helped take Wisconsin to the National Championship game in 2015 after defeating the 38-0 Kentucky Wildcats in the Final Four.

After spending four seasons with the Hornets, Kaminsky signed a multiyear contract with the Phoenix Suns ahead of the start of the 2019-20 season. He has spent the last three NBA seasons in Phoenix.

Over the course of his career, Frank Kaminsky has played in a total of 377 games, averaging 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and shooting 42.9% from the floor, 34.8% from three-point range.

Recently, Kaminsky only played in nine games during the 2021-22 season with the Phoenix Suns due to a right patella stress fracture that resulted in him being waived by the team in April.

Joining the Atlanta Hawks now, Kaminsky will serve a bench role behind both Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu in the frontcourt. With the departure of veteran Gorgui Dieng to the San Antonio Spurs, the Hawks wanted to add a third center for depth and they have done so now.

Should he be able to remain healthy, Frank Kaminsky should be able to make an impact at points during the 2022-23 season given his ability to step out on the perimeter and stretch the floor.

