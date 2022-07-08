ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Beat the heat with a trip to a local pool or splash pad

By Darla Lindauer, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Planning a trip to a pool or splash pad is a good way to spend time with family and stay cool. Take the time to plan ahead for your trip, and you can also save money and make your day more comfortable.

Before heading out for fun, check for rules specific to the pool or splash pad location. Also, to save time, consider keeping a bag packed all summer, so you're more prepared for any occasion. These tips will work for a trip to the park, as well.

What to pack

  • An insulated bag to keep items protected.
  • A pull cart, so no one has to carry anything.
  • Refrigerated drinks, as well as a few frozen water bottles. (Most places will allow water.)
  • Sunscreen. To avoid sunscreen in your eyes, pack a stick for faces and spray sunscreen for bodies. Bring enough for multiple applications.
  • Blanket or folding chairs. Some splash pads are limited in seating.
  • To help stay cool watching the children, bring a hand towel and get it wet.
  • Umbrella to allow for shade. Not all places have covered areas.
  • Watertight phone covers.
  • Snacks that don't melt, like cracker packs, chips, jerky, cookies, fruit snacks, etc.
  • Emergency kit, including Band-aids, ointment, pain reliever, safety pin, insect bite cream.
  • Portable charger and cords for phones.
  • Always pack two trash bags. Use one for trash if receptacles are unavailable, and the other for wet towels or swimsuits.
  • Additional considerations for your bag might be lip balm, tweezers, nail clippers, nail glue, sunglasses, neck fan with extra batteries, some cash for a special treat, hand wipes for cleaning after snacks and toiletries needed for all ages.

Following is a list of metro-area splash pads and swimming pools, including details about hours of operation, fees and contact information:

Choctaw

Alexis Clark Water Park — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 1333 N Indian Meridian Road. For more information, call 405-281-6854.

Barrel Springs Splash Pad — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, corner of Main and Gilbert. For more information, call 405-281-6854.

Del City

Eagle Harbor Aquatic Center — Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday; and 11 a.m. senior swim Tuesday through Friday, 4501 1/2 SE 15 St. Season pass, $45 per person; Family season pass, $150. Daily: Ages 4 and younger, $5; ages 5 to 54, $6; ages 55 and older, $4; senior swim hour, $3. For more information, call 405-671-2843.

Edmond

Barnett Field Splash Pad — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, N Kelly Avenue and W Main Street. For more information, call 405-359-4630.

Pelican Bay Aquatic Center — Noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 1034 S Bryant Ave. Season Pass, $65 per person. Daily: Adult (18 and older), $9; youth, $6; group (10+), $5; twilight, $5; age 3 and younger admitted free. For more information, call 405-216-7649.

Harrah

Harrah Heritage Park — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 1374 N Church Ave. Splash Pad Grill is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For snow cone flavors, lunch specials or full menu, go to https://cityofharrah.com/harrah-heritage-park/. For more information, call 405-454-3084.

Midwest City

Reno Swim and Slide Pool — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday; closed on Tuesday; 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, 101 S Douglas Blvd. Season pass, $50 per person. Daily: Ages 3-17, $5; ages 18-54, $7; ages 55+, $4; ages 2 and younger admitted free. For more information, call 405-739-1291.

Lions Park Splash Pad — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, 2201 S Midwest Blvd. For more information, call 405-739-1293.

Moore

Apple Valley Park Splash Pad — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 4401 Melrose Drive. For more information, call 405-793-5090.

Fairmoore Park Splash Pad — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 630 NW Fifth St. For more information, call 405-793-5090.

Little River Park Splash Pad — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 801 SW 10 St. For more information, call 405-793-5090.

Parmele Park Splash Pad — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 1308 N Janeway Ave. For more information, call 405-793-5090.

The Station at Central Park Aquatic Center — Noon to 8 p.m. daily, 700 S Broadway. Season Pass: Ages 18-59, $50; ages 4-17, $40; senior, 60+/military, $40; family pass, $160; military family pass, $125. Daily: Ages 4-59, $6; senior, 60+/military, $5; twilight 6 to 8 p.m. $4; ages 3 and younger admitted free. For more information, call 405-793-5090.

Westmoore Trails Park — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 2206 Lonnie Lane. For more information, call 405-793-5090.

Mustang

City of Mustang Aquatics Center — 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Monday night swim, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. through July 25, 1201 N Mustang Road. Season pass, $55 per person; $200 per family. Daily: $6 per person; ages 3 and younger admitted free. For more information, call 405-376-9049.

Norman

Andrews Park Splash Pad — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 201 W Daws. For more information, call 405-366-5472.

Colonial Estate Splash Pad — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 1641 E Lindsey Ave. For more information, call 405-366-5472.

Westwood Family Aquatic Center — 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, 2400 Westport Drive. Daily: Ages 4-54, $8; ages 55+/military, $6; group of 10 or more in one transaction, $5 per person; twilight swim after 6 p.m. weekdays, $5; ages 3 and younger admitted free. For more information, call 405-329-5422.

Oklahoma City

Douglass Park Sprayground — 901 N Frederick Douglass Ave. CLOSED due to construction.

Earlywine Family Aquatic Center — 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday; and closed Monday, 3201 N Grand Blvd. Daily: Ages 3-17, $5; ages 18-54, $6; ages 55+, $5; non-swimming observers, $4. For more information, call 405-297-1418 or go to www.okc.gov/parks.

EB Jeffrey Park Sprayground — 4432 NW 16 St. CLOSED until further notice.

Foster Recreation Center Indoor Pool — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and closed Saturday and Sunday, 614 NE 4 St. Daily pricing: Ages 3-17, free; ages 18-54, $2; ages 55+, $2. For more information, call 405-297-1424.

Harvest Hills Splash Park Sprayground — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 8235 NW 104 St. For more information, call 405-678-0976.

Lippert Park Sprayground — 5500 S Shartel Ave. CLOSED until further notice.

Macklanburg Park Splash Pad — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 11700 N Stratford Drive. For more information, call 405-297-3882.

McCracken Park Sprayground — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 425 SE 64 St. For more information, call 405-297-2211.

McKinley Park Sprayground — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 1300 N McKinley Ave. For more information, call 405-297-3882.

Melrose Park Sprayground — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 7800 Melrose Lane. For more information, call 405-297-3882.

Memorial Park Splash Pad Sprayground — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 3600 N Classen Blvd. For more information, call 405-297-3882.

Minnis Lakeview Park Sprayground — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 12518 NE 36 St. For more information, call 405-297-3882.

Myriad Botanical Gardens — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 301 W Reno Ave. Two interactive water features: Thunder Fountain, located next to the Children’s Garden, and Seasonal Plaza, located next to the restaurant area. For more information, call 405-445-7080.

North Highland Park Sprayground — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 301 NW 81 St. For more information, call 405-297-3882.

Northeast Community Pool — 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday Through Sunday; and closed Monday, 3405 S May Ave. Due to a shortage in lifeguards, the pool is anticipated to open on rotating odd/even dates through Aug. 8. Check https://www.okc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/aquatics for potential changes. Admission is free. For more information call, 405-297-1436.

Reed Park Sprayground — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 1217 N May Ave. For more information, call 405-297-3882.

Schilling Park Sprayground — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 537 SE 25 St. For more information, call 405-297-3882.

Scissortail Sprayground — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, 655 S Robinson Ave., next to the children’s playground. For more information, call 405-445-6277.

Sellers Park Sprayground — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, SW 82 and Villa Avenue. For more information, call 405-297-3882.

Taylor Park Sprayground — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 1113 SW 70 St. For more information, call 405-297-3882.

Wiley Post Park Sprayground — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 2021 S Robinson Ave. For more information, call 405-297-3882.

Will Rogers Park and Aquatic Center — 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday; and closed Monday, 3201 N Grand Blvd. Daily: Ages 3-17, $5; ages 18-54, $6; ages 55+, $5; and non-swimming observers, $4. For more information, call 405-297-1451 or go to www.okc.gov/parks.

Woodson Community Outdoor Pool — 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; and closed Monday, 3405 S May Ave. Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the pool is anticipated to open on rotating odd/even dates through Aug. 8. Check https://www.okc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/aquatics for potential changes. Admission is free. For more information call, 405-297-1458.

Youngs Park Sprayground — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, SW 44 and Youngs Avenue. For more information, call 405-297-3882.

The Village

Duffner Park Splash Pad — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 2731 Winston Road. For more information, call 405-751-8861.

Yukon

City Splash Pool — Noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 2200 S Holly Ave. Season passes, ages 4-54 $40; ages 55+ $30; family pass (up to 4), $100, additional family members $10. Daily: Ages 4-54 $3; ages 55+, $2; and ages 3 and younger admitted free. For more information, call 405-350-7684.

Kimbell Bay — Noon to 5 p.m. daily, 525 S Seventh St. Season passes, ages 4-54, $40; ages 55+, $30; family pass (up to 4), $100, additional family members $10. Daily: Ages 4-54 $3; ages 55+, $2; ages 3 and younger admitted free. For more information, call 405-354-7191.

Sunrise Park Splashpad — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 550 S Yukon Parkway. For more information, call 405-350-8937.

