When a car accident left Kathy Abell with a broken back, she spent more than two years unemployed. Coming back into the workforce was daunting, but her sister knew of an agency funded by the department of labor that helped place older Iowans into paid training. After applying for the program, Abell was placed with Creston Arts, a non-profit that has been utilizing the program for the last decade.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO