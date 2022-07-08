ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hoosier lawyer writes model anti-abortion law. Indiana senators say they're not using it.

By Shari Rudavsky and Rachel Fradette, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17abVR_0gZLUAWr00

State legislatures around the country are turning to the words of a prominent Indiana lawyer as they draft legislation that would restrict abortion, but lawmakers here have signaled they will develop other language in crafting new abortion policy.

A spokesperson for Indiana Senate Republicans said in an email Friday that the caucus would not rely on the 29-page document that Terre Haute attorney Jim Bopp drew up in his role as general counsel for the National Right to Life Committee.

“The Senate is not using Mr. Bopp’s model legislation as the basis for our bill,” said Laura Baxter, senior press secretary, Senate majority communications office.

Baxter did not immediately respond to a request for additional details.

The Indiana House Republicans had no update Friday on what legislation that caucus might consider, said Erin Wittern, communications director for the Indiana House Republicans, in an email.

Bopp writes blueprint to restrict abortions

Last month Bopp wrote an extensive, detailed document for the national organization to share with state legislatures in the hopes that it could serve as a blueprint for new law.

“We tried to do as comprehensive a model law as we could think would be necessary,” Bopp said. “But you know legislators are perfectly free to pick and choose.”

Indiana Republicans often use such templates from national organizations as they craft legislation here. In fact, a USA TODAY investigation found both parties frequently use such "form bills" to pass legislation across the country.

'It's your problem not mine.':Hoosiers share why they had abortions after Roe reversed.

Bopp’s model law would ban abortions in almost all circumstances except in cases where the procedure is necessary to prevent the imminent death of the pregnant mother.

While the legislation would make it a felony with jail time to perform or aid and abet in an abortion, the woman who undergoes the procedure would not be subject to criminal penalties.

Although the main body of the text does not allow for exceptions in the case of rape or incest, a footnote acknowledges that some states may want to enact such measures and contains language to that effect for these states to use.

Such a stance is not “an ideal position” but may be necessary in some states, Bopp told IndyStar.

The model legislation would also prohibit the manufacturing, sale and distribution of medical abortion pills or abortifacients to someone who could use them to have an abortion, making it a Level 3 felony.

Some states have already expressed interest in the document. Earlier this week one of Bopp’s colleagues testified in front of the South Carolina legislature, he said.

While Bopp said he was “not at liberty” to say whether he has had any conversations with lawmakers in Indiana, he said he might testify if appropriate should the legislature hold hearings on the proposed legislation.

The model law also addresses local prosecutors who might choose not to enforce abortion laws in this jurisdiction. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the day that the Supreme Court issued its ruling on abortion that his office would not prosecute abortion-related cases, as have a number of his counterparts in other counties.

Bopp does not agree with such stances.

“They’re seizing the power of the legislature to decide what the law is,” Bopp said of such prosecutors. “This is not their function but a reckless abuse of power so we have to deal with it.”

Under his proposed legislation, the state attorney general would be given authority to enforce criminal laws associated with abortion.

The legislature convenes July 25.

Contact IndyStar reporter Shari Rudavsky at shari.rudavsky@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter: @srudavsky.

Comments / 12

Related
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Parents Magazine

10-Year-Old Child Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio, Traveled to Indiana To Seek Care She Needed

Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that paved the way for abortion rights in the United States, a 10-year-old rape victim who was six weeks pregnant traveled from Ohio to Indiana to receive abortion care services. Ohio refused to help the child, citing its "trigger law," which banned abortions after six weeks of conception.
INDIANA STATE
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Senate#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Hoosier#Republicans#The Indiana House
The Independent

Congressman Sean Casten’s daughter dies just days after organising school gun control programme

The teenage daughter of Democrat congressman Sean Casten has died at their family home, his office and reports have said.Mr Casten’s office said in a statement on Monday night that Gwen had passed away and that “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time”.She was found “unresponsive” at 7am at the family home in Downers Grove, Illinois, a Chicago Police Department official told the Chicago Tribune. “First responders determined that the subject was deceased,” the report added. No further information was available on Tuesday. Gwen was an active campaigner on issues including...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The US Sun

Six states sending direct payments worth up to $1,700 to millions of Americans – are you eligible for stimulus funds

SIX US states are sending direct payments worth up to $1,700 to millions of residents - here's your chance to see if you qualify for the one-time funds. As millions of Americans feel the effects of inflation, which has seen food and gas prices soar to unprecedented numbers, several states will issue payments to their residents in the form of tax rebates.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Senate
People

25 Ohio Republican State Senators Were Sent Poop in the Mail: 'Just Another Crappy Day'

All 25 Ohio Republican senators were shipped envelopes of feces, discovered Thursday morning. The packages, which were mailed almost a week ago from a Cleveland post office, were intercepted by the Statehouse and Cleveland and Akron post offices before reaching the senators, according to a statement from Ohio Senate spokesman John Fortney, The Columbus Dispatch reports. The return addresses on the envelopes were fake, Fortney added.
OHIO STATE
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

The 18 states which IMMEDIATELY outlawed abortion, including Democrat-led Michigan and Wisconsin, as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned thanks to 'trigger laws' set up in anticipation

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling. Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe...
WISCONSIN STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy