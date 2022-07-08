Hoosier lawyer writes model anti-abortion law. Indiana senators say they're not using it.

State legislatures around the country are turning to the words of a prominent Indiana lawyer as they draft legislation that would restrict abortion, but lawmakers here have signaled they will develop other language in crafting new abortion policy.

A spokesperson for Indiana Senate Republicans said in an email Friday that the caucus would not rely on the 29-page document that Terre Haute attorney Jim Bopp drew up in his role as general counsel for the National Right to Life Committee.

“The Senate is not using Mr. Bopp’s model legislation as the basis for our bill,” said Laura Baxter, senior press secretary, Senate majority communications office.

Baxter did not immediately respond to a request for additional details.

The Indiana House Republicans had no update Friday on what legislation that caucus might consider, said Erin Wittern, communications director for the Indiana House Republicans, in an email.

Bopp writes blueprint to restrict abortions

Last month Bopp wrote an extensive, detailed document for the national organization to share with state legislatures in the hopes that it could serve as a blueprint for new law.

“We tried to do as comprehensive a model law as we could think would be necessary,” Bopp said. “But you know legislators are perfectly free to pick and choose.”

Indiana Republicans often use such templates from national organizations as they craft legislation here. In fact, a USA TODAY investigation found both parties frequently use such "form bills" to pass legislation across the country.

Bopp’s model law would ban abortions in almost all circumstances except in cases where the procedure is necessary to prevent the imminent death of the pregnant mother.

While the legislation would make it a felony with jail time to perform or aid and abet in an abortion, the woman who undergoes the procedure would not be subject to criminal penalties.

Although the main body of the text does not allow for exceptions in the case of rape or incest, a footnote acknowledges that some states may want to enact such measures and contains language to that effect for these states to use.

Such a stance is not “an ideal position” but may be necessary in some states, Bopp told IndyStar.

The model legislation would also prohibit the manufacturing, sale and distribution of medical abortion pills or abortifacients to someone who could use them to have an abortion, making it a Level 3 felony.

Some states have already expressed interest in the document. Earlier this week one of Bopp’s colleagues testified in front of the South Carolina legislature, he said.

While Bopp said he was “not at liberty” to say whether he has had any conversations with lawmakers in Indiana, he said he might testify if appropriate should the legislature hold hearings on the proposed legislation.

The model law also addresses local prosecutors who might choose not to enforce abortion laws in this jurisdiction. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the day that the Supreme Court issued its ruling on abortion that his office would not prosecute abortion-related cases, as have a number of his counterparts in other counties.

Bopp does not agree with such stances.

“They’re seizing the power of the legislature to decide what the law is,” Bopp said of such prosecutors. “This is not their function but a reckless abuse of power so we have to deal with it.”

Under his proposed legislation, the state attorney general would be given authority to enforce criminal laws associated with abortion.

The legislature convenes July 25.

