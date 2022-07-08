ECSO seeking 2 home invasion suspects; investigating if 3rd was shot in head by homeowner

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — Florida deputies used a taser to stop a man who tried to avoid arrest by fleeing on a riding lawn mower on Saturday. The Okaloosa County sheriff’s office said it was trying to serve arrest warrants on the 40-year-old man and found him on the mower in a backyard. They shouted at him to stop and get on the ground when he tried to escape on the mower.

