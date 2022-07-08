ECSO seeking 2 home invasion suspects; investigating if 3rd was shot in head by homeowner

Related
Man arrested for stealing from vehicle outside Gulf Breeze CVS
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies arrested a Pensacola man for a vehicle burglary in Gulf Breeze Saturday. Leonard Allen, 35, is charged with burglary and theft. According to Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday around 2 p.m., a car was burglarized outside of the CVS...
Report: Man rapes woman twice, including once on beach, in Perdido Key
PERDIDO KEY, Fla. -- An Alabama man was arrested Saturday morning in Perdido Key on charges of battery and sexual assault. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Devon Burdett, 29, allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted a female on June 25 at the beach near condominiums on Lost Key Drive. Burdett and the victim were at Seville Quarter earlier in the night.
Woman overdoses on Fentanyl in Escambia Co. jail, cellmate charged with homicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office charged a woman with homicide after another inmate overdosed inside the county jail. Pamela Schwarz was charged after deputies believed she smuggled Fentanyl into the Escambia County jail. ECSO said Schwarz shared a bag containing Fentanyl and Parafluorofentanyl, two dangerous opioids, with other inmates. Schwarz […]
Man charged with attempted murder, not given bond
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile judge denied bond for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend. Deandre Jackson appeared in court on July 11, charged with attempted murder in a July 3 shooting. Jackson turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Investigators believe Jackson shot his girlfriend at a home […]
Gas station clerk set on fire released from hospital
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In March, investigators say a gas station clerk was intentionally set on fire in Escambia County, Florida. Joie Hellmich's sister, Brandy Springsteen, says the attack burned over 30% of Hellmich's body. Springsteen says after 95 days in the hospital, Hellmich has been released but still faces a long road ahead of her.
Florida man tries to flee deputies on a riding lawn mower
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — Florida deputies used a taser to stop a man who tried to avoid arrest by fleeing on a riding lawn mower on Saturday. The Okaloosa County sheriff’s office said it was trying to serve arrest warrants on the 40-year-old man and found him on the mower in a backyard. They shouted at him to stop and get on the ground when he tried to escape on the mower.
Man charged with Pensacola Police vehicle arson fire
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is being charged with arson after a Pensacola Police vehicle was found on fire in the police department parking lot. Demon Blackmon, 43, is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and arson for the incident that took place in the back parking lot of the Pensacola Police Department on 711 North Hayne Street.
Destin tourist crashes into K9 patrol car, charged with DUI
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist is charged with DUI after ramming his black Mustang into a deputy K9 patrol car over the weekend in Destin, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the man driving was from Atlanta and tested at nearly twice the legal drinking limit. According to OCSO, the man […]
Mother living in RV Taylor Plaza wants to move after second drive-by shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Jasmine Richardson has narrowly avoided tragedy twice this year. "These right here are bullet holes," said Richardson pointing to her front door. Bullet holes are scattered along the front of her RV Taylor Plaza apartment. Richardson says she's been the victim of a drive-by shooting two times in six months.
Man riding motorcycle killed in crash in Mobile
UPDATE (3:26 p.m.): Mobile Police originally said the victim, Kevin Paul, was 26 years old. Officials have corrected his age to 56. Original Story MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was involved in a motorcycle crash around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to officials with the Mobile […]
Beach wheelchairs stolen and damaged at two separate Orange Beach condos
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Orange Beach Police say two beach wheelchairs from two separate condos were stolen this weekend. Disappointing for handicapped kids who were counting on those chairs being there during their vacation. Beach Power Rentals is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify the thieves.
Sheriff: Escambia County man shoots at 3 men who invaded his home; Suspects wanted
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man shot at three people who invaded his Escambia County home Thursday night. Two suspects are now wanted. It happened around 11:40 p.m. on Pinestead Rd. Sheriff Chip Simmons says three people broke into the man's home -- one carrying a handgun. During the incident,...
CBD business owner in Baldwin Co. arrested on drug charges
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A business owner and his business partner in Baldwin County were arrested after deputies conducted search warrants at the owner’s home and CBD business, according to officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The arrests were the result of a year-long investigation by the Baldwin County Drug Task Force. On Friday, […]
Police: 11-year-old girl reported missing at Bayou Texar found, rushed to hospital
Pensacola, Fla. (WEAR) - An 11-year-old girl was rushed to a local hospital Saturday night after being reported missing at Bayou Texar in Pensacola. More than a dozen law enforcement rushed to the Bayou Texar boat ramp in East Pensacola just after 6 p.m. Saturday after an 11-year-old girl was reported missing.
Escambia County Commissioner candidate charged with openly carrying gun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man running for an Escambia County Commissioner seat is charged with openly carrying a prohibited weapon. Stanley McDaniels, 39, was arrested Sunday and booked into Escambia County Jail. Escambia County's official website shows McDaniels is running as a Republican for the Escambia County Commissioner,...
Pensacola woman charged with 3 counts of principal to attempted homicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman has been charged with three counts of principal to attempted homicide for a shooting that took place in Escambia County earlier this year, according to an arrest report. Adrianna Jackson, 19, was arrested Thursday for a shooting that took place on May 4...
Deputies: Male shot multiple times in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male was shot multiple times in Escambia County Friday morning. The incident happened around 8:50 a.m. at Gardenia Circle and Detroit Blvd. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital. An investigation is...
Witnesses recount pulling man to shore after jumping from Dog River Bridge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man jumped off the Dog River Bridge Friday afternoon and died, and FOX10 heard from witnesses who helped pull him out of the water. Mobile police responded to a call concerning an unresponsive male found in the water, and it was boaters who helped pull him to shore. One of those was Cory Sheffield.
Man found safe in Flomaton creek after 12 hour search: Escambia deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A missing man has been located after an extensive search early Saturday morning. Gerry Thompson was reported missing Friday, July 8 by family members near Skippy White Bridge in Flomaton. Search crews from multiple agencies spent hours looking for Thompson with no results, until...
Bristol Court shooting suspect arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man they believe was involved in the 2021 shooting of a 42-year-old man outside his home on Bristol Court. Kendale R. Miller, 23, was Thursday, according to the Mobile County Metro Jail website. The victim was shot after confronting Miller, who was “unlawfully rummaging through his vehicle,” according to a release from the MPD in 2021. According to previous reports, the victim sustained a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the knee.”
