'A compassionate friend': Nonprofit founder killed in crash leaves legacy beyond work

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

David Benson wore many hats during his lifetime. He was mentor, a friend, a brother, a dog trainer and owner and the founder of Dogs Helping Heroes .

Benson, who was 43 and lived in Pewee Valley, died Wednesday night after a car crashed into the motorcycle he was driving on Westport Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.

No charges are expected in the case, according to the department. But in the wake of his death, friends and those who worked with him say, he left a legacy as a hero and a teacher.

"I think he lived his life fast," said Amelia Goffinet , his friend and member of the first board of directors of Dogs Helping Heroes. "He felt like he needed to get things done, and it's almost like he knew that his life here was going to be shortened ... He needed to touch as many lives as he could."

In 2013, Benson cofounded Dogs Helping Heroes, a nonprofit based out of Clarksville, Indiana, that connects veterans and first responders affected during their time of service or duty with trained service dogs. As of July, the group has paired 68 service dogs with people in need, according to its website.

Facility dogs in Louisville: How dogs play a big role in healing hospital patients

The organization trains dogs from local shelters and rescue organizations. When a service dog is matched with an owner, the canine receives the American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen Award and complies with the American Disabilities Act of 1990.

The idea was born from a problem close to Benson. His brother-in-law, who served in Iraq, was affected by post traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury.

Benson, Goffinet said, wanted to help him and his sister with his symptoms. An experienced dog trainer, he worked with a service dog named Major and gave the Labrador retriever to his brother-in-law, according to the Dogs Helping Heroes website.

Benson was divorced and had no children. He leaves behind his parents, three sisters, many friends and an English Labrador named Pete. A lot of people knew Benson and cared about him, Goffinet added – she's sure Pete will be taken care of.

Benson trained dogs since 2003, according to the website of his business Dave the Dogman . It was his full-time job, and he taught owners how to train them as well.

Benson had a "philosophy," Goffinet said. He trained dogs, and at the same time, he trained the owner on how to lead their canine. She said he also trained service dogs for disabled children.

Benson leaves a legacy beyond his role as a trainer, though.

"People know him on so many different levels," Goffinet said. "He was a dog trainer. He was a yoga instructor. ... He started Dogs Helping Heroes, but he was also a compassionate friend and a mentor to so many people."

Dogs shelters in Louisville: Dozens of adoptions help stave off euthanizations

Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 'A compassionate friend': Nonprofit founder killed in crash leaves legacy beyond work

