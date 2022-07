A state law aimed at preventing the theft of catalytic converters goes into effect next month. The law, passed by the Maine Legislature and signed by Governor Janet Mills in April, goes into effect August 8. It requires new and used car dealers to engrave the Vehicle Identification Number on a catalytic converter unless the vehicle is sold at wholesale, or the catalytic converter is not clearly visible from the underside of the vehicle.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO