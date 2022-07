Victoria & Albert's Reopening AnnouncedImage credit: Canva. While we often feel most things are back to normal again, it may be easy to forget places that did not open up with all of the others over the past couple of years. Foodies and Disney fans alike should be really excited that as part of a multi-year transformation plan, Victoria & Albert’s restaurant at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will reopen on July 28, 2022. Disney is looking to pay respect to the history of the hotel while enhancing the Victorian experience and décor. The transformation began with the Enchanted Rose Lounge and Re-Imagination of Citricos. The Enchanted Rose received some innovated cocktails, and Beauty and the Beast theming, while Citricos was updated with a subtle Mary Poppins theme. The next logical step in the culinary offerings was to re-open Victoria and Alberts for the first time since the pandemic forced Disney to close the doors.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO