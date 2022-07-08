ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

5 new rhinos arrive at Tanganyika Wildlife Park from Africa

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDIqw_0gZLTAZ400

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a two-year process, Tanganyika Wildlife Park has brought in five Southern White Rhinos from Africa.

In a news release, Tanganyika said the rhinos had to complete a quarantine period, receive vaccinations, and be tested for disease before leaving the ranch they were on in Africa.

“Getting these rhinos to Tanganyika has been at least a two-year endeavor. The permitting, shipping, transport, and health checks have required a lot of focus, time, effort, and persistence from Jim, our founder,” LynnLee Schmidt, chief of connections, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UfAR4_0gZLTAZ400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBj1r_0gZLTAZ400

Southern White Rhinos at Tanganyika (Courtesy: Tanganyika Wildlife Park)

The rhinos arrived in June via airplane from Africa to Dallas, Texas, where they were picked up by Jim Fouts, Tanganyika’s founder, and transported to Tanganyika in a semi.

To watch a video of their arrival, click here .

They received inspections from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Dallas and a U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarian in Kansas.

The rhinos are not visible to the public at the moment while they adjust to their new surroundings. There are plans by Tanganyika to develop a “safari barn behind the scenes,” where guests can meet the rhinos.

Tanganyika says Southern White Rhinos are one of five rhino species that are not endangered but are considered “near-threatened.” Poaching and illegal trade in rhino horns are one of the biggest threats in their native habitat.

For more information, you can visit Tanganyika’s website by clicking here.

