‘This will be better for everybody’: Bardstown Road construction hopes to make Highlands roads safer
WHAS11
3 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Construction is underway on Bardstown Road in the Highlands in an effort to make the busy street always filled with pedestrians a little bit safer. Crews are currently working to extend curbs and crosswalks. Tyler Park Neighborhood President Shawn Reilly says...
City and state agencies are looking to update a major Louisville road that stretches from as far north as Louisville Slugger Field near the Ohio River to the southern edge of the county line. The Preston corridor consists of Preston Street and Preston Highway and runs over 12 miles in...
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train blocked a roadway Sunday near Elizabethtown's public square for several hours. Elizabethtown Police Department posted on Facebook that a train had been blocking the crossing at 31 West and East Dixie Avenue since around 5 a.m. Sunday. Police said that the train stayed parked for 15 hours. The train blocked a roadway that directly connects Elizabethtown with Interstate 65 and the Western Kentucky Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $6.2 million renovation is underway at the Louisville Water Tower on River Road. Crews are already putting scaffolding in place to begin replacing metal on the outside of the building. The wood is also being replaced inside of the tower to prevent moisture buildup. Water...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A popular Asian buffet in Fern Creek closed permanently after two decades in business, and the restaurant’s equipment is now up for auction,according to Louisville Business First. Hibachi Sushi Buffet was located at 5316 Bardstown Road, at the intersection of Bardstown Road...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year, Natural Areas Conservancy’s 12-city network is growing to 18, and Louisville is one of them. NAC's goal is to help solve climate change and biodiversity loss around the planet according to their website. An Olmsted Parks spokesperson explained that Louisville will collaborate with...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is advising of heavy police presence at the Shawnee Park. According to LMPD, the public is urged to stay away from the area at this time. There is no other information at this time.
GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train partially derailed after crashing into a trailer that was stuck crossing the track in Hardin County, Kentucky. It happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday in Glendale on Main Street. A truck pulling a lowboy trailer got stuck while crossing. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward tells...
Hurry! Move in ready condo in highly desirable OLDHAM COUNTY school district! Convenient location near expressway, restaurants and shopping. This is a 2 bedroom but has a THIRD bonus room that could easily be converted to another bedroom. Spacious open concept with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen, dining room and living area with gorgeous flooring. Primary suite has a private bathroom and walk in closet. Private balcony to enjoy as well as assigned parking space. Garages can be rented upon availability. All units have access to the clubhouse, gym and pool! Schedule your private showing today!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A memorial now stands downtown Louisville to remember a Kansas father who died after a driver hit his family. The memorial for Trey Jones was placed at South Second and West Market Street on Sunday. About 730 miles away in Nickerson, Kansas, friends and family gathered...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers in Louisville were ranked as the best in the nation by an insurance company. Quote Wizard analyzed 6 million car insurance quotes from drivers in the 70 largest cities in the U.S. and then evaluated four factors: speeding tickets, citations, accidents and DUIs. Cities with the fewest dangerous driving incidents were rated as the best.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Bullitt County residents were trapped on their own street for hours Thursday due to a stopped train. Starting around 4 a.m. at Delk Road in Lebanon Junction, a CSX train began blocking an intersection. For the dozens of homes on the other side of the tracks, there was no way in or out of the neighborhood.
GLENDALE, Ky. — Authorities say some roads in Glendale will be closed as crews work to cleanup the aftermath of a collision between a train and a semi-truck Saturday morning. According to Hardin County Sheriff John Ward, the semi-truck's trailer had gotten stuck on the tracks that cross over...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is advising of heavy police presence at the Shawnee Park. WAVE Troubleshooter’s sources tell us that an officer was shot and the bullet hit the bulletproof vest. There is no word on any other victims at this time. According to LMPD, the public is...
The SOUTHERN CHARM Floor plan was exclusively designed for COOPERS CROSSING. Ideally located, just five minutes from the EAST END BRIDGE, this home sits on a lot with SCENIC VIEWS and offers ELEGANCE at every turn. When you enter this 3 bedroom, 2 bath English Cottage style home, the 11ft COFFERED CEILINGS, oversized windows, and OPEN FLOOR PLAN take your breath away. The chef’s kitchen features a LARGE CUSTOM PANTRY, cabinets with custom LIGHTING and Ceiling DETAIL, QUARTZ WATERFALL counter tops, FARMHOUSE SINK, stainless appliances, and OVERSIZED ISLAND. The luxury continues in the master suite with Barn Door, Custom Trim detail, VAULTED CEILINGS, custom tile, duel vanities and WALK-IN Closet. The first floor is complete with a large laundry and MUDROOM that makes organizing a breeze. Outside you will enjoy sitting on the COVERED PATIO! Coopers Crossing is conveniently located in the heart of Jeffersonville minutes to the East End Bridge, Hwy 62, dining, entertainment, shopping and more! Call today to schedule your private showing. Est. Completion Sept 2022.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Grayson Springs Road. Saturday night at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Sgt. Jason Luedke, Deputy Caleb Owens, Constable Mark Stanton, Kentucky State Police Trooper Jakob Clemons, the Clarkson Fire Department, and EMS responded to the shooting in the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A makeshift memorial has been made for a man who was hit and killed by a car while walking with his family in downtown Louisville. Trey Jones, 42, died at University of Louisville Hospital on Friday, according to his family. Trey Jones and his wife were...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting at a southwest Louisville cemetery has left two people injured. Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the 3500 block of Shanks Lane following reports of a shooting at Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery around 3 p.m. Monday. Officers said when they arrived...
LEXINGTON, Ind. — A 37-year-old man from Scottsburg drowned in a private pond in Lexington after authorities say he and his son’s fishing boat flipped into the water. Indiana DNR Conservation Officers have launched an investigation into the death of Mark D. Lyon, 37, of Scottsburg, Indiana, after his body was recovered around 7:10 a.m. Sunday from a private pond.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major road is closing in southern Indiana. A portion of U.S. 31 in Scott County will close on Monday, July 18. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will replace the bridge over Pigeon Roost Creek. That's between State Road 356 and the Clark County line.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD Chief Erika Shields has identified 30-year-old Herbert Lee as the man shot by officers Sunday night inside Shawnee Park. Shields said officers were at the park working the Dirt Bowl basketball tournament. While there they saw Lee, with whom police were familiar. Shields said they...
