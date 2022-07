Like most healthcare markets, the diagnostic cardiology market has had a bumpy ride in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic saw global revenues for Resting ECG devices increase in 2020, whilst ECG Management Systems, Stress ECG and Traditional Holter ECG solutions saw a market decline. Country lockdowns resulted in reduced cardiology services during the peak of the pandemic, as non-urgent appointments were delayed. 2021 showed relief for cardiac facilities as providers started to deal with the patient backlog and demand returned for all solutions to above the levels seen in 2019.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO